UCC Networks and Five9 Enhance Government Agency Helpdesk

ORANGE, CA, US, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UCC Networks teamed up with Five9, a leading provider of cloud contact center, to enhance the Helpdesk call answering and customer service functions of a top Government agency.

The scope of work incorporates existing and recommended policies and procedures to unify phone lines with (BWNS), a waiver management system allowing physicians to enter notifications of their intent to prescribe drug medication.

UCC Networks and Five9 combined forces to feature the following:

• Review the overall goals of the project to design a management plan
• Configure Active Directory
• Provide training and adoption
• Continuous reporting and analytics

UCC Networks’ Government division, a US Federal Authorized Partner, focuses on supporting agencies with Unified Communications, Hardware Compliant Services, and Contact Center Solutions. UCC Networks and Five9 are proud to assist agents in building necessary skills to increase productivity. Through collaboration, UCC Networks and Five9 supported a top Government agency in enhancing the agent experience.

About UCC Networks:

UCC Networks is a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, tailored for business, financial, government, healthcare, retail, and international industries. Certified in multiple UCaaS and CCaaS partner programs, UCC Networks simplifies calling, messaging, meetings, and the customer journey experience. Contact us for more information.

Oscar Reyes
UCC Networks
+1 714-769-9456
email us here

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


