American College of Nurse-Midwives Commemorates National Midwifery Week
~ U.S. House of Representatives Resolution recognizes this week, October 2nd through 8th, as National Midwifery Week 2022 ~
It is time for midwives across the country to be recognized for the outstanding standard of care they provide birthing people throughout the lifespan.”SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM) is celebrating National Midwifery Week from October 2-8, 2022, with the theme “Midwives for Justice.” Midwives are committed to equitable, ethical, accessible, and quality healthcare for all. The midwifery model of care fosters compassionate collaborations and personalizes care based on each person's life experiences and expertise.
— Katrina H. Holland, ACNM Chief Executive Officer
To help commemorate National Midwifery Week and the collective impact of the profession on maternal and women’s health, long-standing midwifery supporters Representatives Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA) and Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-WA), alongside Representatives Katherine Clark (D-MA) and Ashley Hinson (R-IA) introduced House Resolution 1419 to recognize October 2-8, as National Midwifery Week 2022.
“The evidence supporting midwives and midwifery-led care is vast and centering the voices and value of advanced practice midwives in public health and policy discussions is integral to improving our country’s alarming maternal mortality and morbidity outcomes,” stated ACNM Chief Executive Officer, Katrina H. Holland. “Better integration of midwives onto care teams and within health systems leads to improved care, reduced cost, and patient satisfaction. It is time for midwives across the country to be recognized for the outstanding standard of care they provide birthing people throughout the lifespan. ACNM stands in strong support of our members and all the midwives and birth workers who work tirelessly to improve the standard of maternal and women’s health care in this country. We are grateful to have champions like Representatives Lucille Roybal Allard (D-CA), Jamie Herrera-Beutler (R-WA), Katherine Clark (D-MA) and Ashley Hinson (R-IA) in the United States Congress who understand that maternity care systems are improved when there is greater access to midwives and midwifery-led care models. We applaud their efforts in recognizing that midwives are part of the solution to the maternal health crises and we celebrate the midwifery profession during ACNM’s National Midwifery Week.”
ACNM will be celebrating midwives and educating the public about midwifery-led care throughout the week. Join in the celebrations and conversation on social media using #MidwiferyWeek2022 and #MidwivesforJustice. For more information about National Midwifery Week, please visit: www.midwife.org/National-Midwifery-Week.
The American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM) is the professional association that represents certified nurse-midwives (CNMs) and certified midwives (CMs) in the United States. ACNM promotes excellence in midwifery education, clinical practice, and research, and works to strengthen the capacity of midwives in the United States and throughout the world. Our members are primary care providers throughout the lifespan, with a special emphasis on pregnancy, childbirth, and gynecologic and reproductive health. ACNM provides research, administers, and promotes continuing education programs, establishes clinical practice standards, and creates liaisons with state and federal agencies and members of Congress to increase the visibility and recognition of midwifery care. To learn more about ACNM, visit www.midwife.org, engage with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @ACNMmidwives or find us on LinkedIn.
