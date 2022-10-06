Submit Release
Fidexcorp - finding an ESG edge amidst global changes

STAFFORD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physical and transition risks for industries and businesses increase as climate change worsens. But how do investors measure these shifts?

Historically, the climate impact of a portfolio has been measured using its carbon footprint or weighted average carbon intensity. Although there are more robust and meaningful approaches available today, fundamental understanding remains the key to interpreting the results.

Speaking at the end of their yearly corporate retreat Thomas Dalberg Head of Media and PR Fidexcorp, announced new strategic asset allocation guidelines in line with ESG goals. In our view, an organization’s investment policy is the best place to hardcode ESG expectations.

FidexCorp believes this is true for three reasons: First, as more and more investors adopt strict ESG guidelines, ESG factors are now influencing the cost of capital. Second, ESG has emerged as a strategic priority for businesses. According to natural language processing analysis of publicly available interview transcripts and conference presentations, ESG is one of the hottest topics in corporate boardrooms – alongside the inflation of input costs, supply chain issues, and labor shortages and we believe we can improve the odds of achieving our organizational ESG objectives.

