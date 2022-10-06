Live Above the Game with Charles and Yvana Bailey's Inspiring New Book
“The Flight of Your Life: The Power of Propulsion” helps athletes and coaches live a more impactful lifeORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covenant Books is proud to announce the release of “The Flight of Your Life: The Power of Propulsion” by Charles and Yvana Bailey. This challenging, encouraging and inspiring accumulation of insights combines over two decades of wins and losses in sport, business and leadership. Endorsed by champions in athletics and major-league sports, the addictive read helps athletes and leaders on and off the field to connect the missing links between their potential, purpose, performance and, ultimately, their profit.
The Baileys are an inspirational duo who have devoted their lives to helping others reach their full potential. As professional coaches, they have helped countless athletes and sports leaders achieve success on and off the field. In “The Flight of Your Life,” the Baileys share their journey to success and challenge readers to aspire higher and lead a life that positively impacts the world. Using their education, experience and first-hand knowledge of international athletics and business, the Baileys show readers how to maximize their potential and live above the game. “The Flight of Your Life” is an essential read for anyone who wants to lead a passionate and purposeful life.
The couple said, "If there is nothing more after amassing large amounts of money, obtaining the promotion, achieving entertainment or athletic accomplishments and reaching such a level of attractiveness that you lose yourself in the process, then your purpose is valueless."
The authors skillfully craft their story and weave it into the narrative in a way that dares each reader to connect with a deeper mission within themselves. The lessons learned from having both of their Olympic dreams deferred by tragedy and having other dreams propelled out of the pressure of testing will ignite a sense of urgency for readers to live a more impactful life.
This book will reaffirm to athletes and leaders in sports on any level the importance of purpose, determination and fortitude. The couple gives lessons from coaching and competing at the Division I and professional levels that athletes and leaders in sport can immediately relate to and apply to improve themselves, their teams and their performance. Athletes will be hooked from the first page as they journey with the Baileys through some of life's biggest upsets while learning how to take risks, deal with disappointment, manage expectations and soar to new heights.
"The power of propulsion is best expressed in repeatability. We were being fitted with endurance with each test. We were being fortified with fortitude. Fortitude is courage in pain or adversity. It is bravery, strength of mind, strength of character, moral strength, the toughness of spirit and firmness of purpose. It only comes by testing our faith," the Baileys added.
Readers can purchase “The Flight of Your Life: The Power of Propulsion” at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
To learn about the Baileys' company, Aspire Higher Enterprises, LLC, which helps pro athletes and entrepreneurs define their propulsive purpose and accelerate their life, business or sport, visit aspirehigherlife.com.
