BIOINFRA and 20/20 GeneSystems Announce U.S. Technology License for Enhanced Multi-Cancer Early Detection Blood Test
Additional biomarkers and algorithm expected to improve diagnostic accuracy as interest in Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) grows in the U.S.GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BIOINFRA Life Sciences Ltd. (“BIOINFRA”) of Korea and 20/20 GeneSystems, Inc., (“20/20”), jointly announce the signing of an exclusive license of certain BIOINFRA technology to 20/20 for the U.S. market.
Both companies commercialize in their respective countries MCED tests that measure the levels of various tumor antigens in the blood (20/20’s test is believed to be the only MCED in the U.S. available for under $200). However, BIOINFRA’s test includes algorithms that also incorporate the levels of several inflammatory biomarkers that improves diagnostic accuracy. Additionally, BIOINFRA’s algorithms permit risk assessment of individual tumor types rather than overall cancer risk. 20/20 plans to incorporate the BIOINRA technology in a “premium” version of its OneTest™ blood test for the early detection of multiple cancers that is expected to cost under $300.
Under the terms of the license, its first such transaction outside of Korea, BIOINFRA receives both upfront payments and running royalties based on test volume. The company plans to explore similar opportunities in other countries.
After validating the BIOINFRA technology in its CLIA laboratory, 20/20 hopes to make available the BIOINFRA technology as part of its OneTest Premium blood test during Q4 of this year.
Interest in MCEDs has piqued this year among medical authorities and government leaders. On September 12 President Biden announced that advancing MCEDs would be a “central component” of his administration’s “Cancer Moonshot” project and that funding would be provided to enroll hundreds of thousands of Americans in clinical studies of these tests. In August 2022, a scientific team from the American Cancer Society (ACS) published in their journal Cancer an analysis of the key risk factors that help identify Americans who might benefit from cancer screening with MCEDs. The ACS study suggested individuals over age 50, as well as those with a smoking history, high BMI, or a family history of any cancer, as those who “may benefit from enhanced cancer screening and prevention interventions.”
“Our partnership with 20/20 marks a major milestone in our efforts to be a leading global Company in the fast moving global market for multi-cancer early detection testing,” said David Kyunghyun Han Global Operations Executive of BIOINFRA. “With a growing recognition of the impact MCED solutions can have the time could not be better to bring our unique technology and approach to the U.S. market through 20/20. We look forward to a successful partnership and the enhancements we will create in MCED blood tests and improving diagnostic accuracy.”
“As a pioneer in the U.S. MCED market with OneTest we are eager for partnerships that enhance the diagnostic accuracy and clinical value of this test,” said 20/20 President and CEO, Jonathan Cohen. “The longstanding popularity of this type of cancer screening throughout East Asia and BIOINFRA’s two decades of experience in this field provides them with a significant base of know-how and scientific acumen. We look forward to the advancements we will make to OneTest through this partnership to continue to provide Americans with affordable and high quality MCED screenings — the next step in cancer diagnosis and better health outcomes.”
About BIOINFRA Life Science, Ltd.:
Founded in 2001, BIOINFRA Life Science (BIOINFRA) aims to lead the global bio-market and contribute to human health. BIOINRA possess a global level of technology by uncovering biomarkers, which are the core technology of the biomedical field, and by creatively attempting the convergence of bioinformatics. BIOINFRA develops cancer gene treatments and technologies that systematically monitor the possibility of metastasis and recurrence in blood for cancer patients. BIOINFRA integrates precision medicine that goes beyond the commonly used categories of diagnostic devices, reagent development, and molecular diagnosis. With a combination of global source technologies, research know-how, expert management, and a research team devoted to research and experiments, BIOINFRA is driven to contribute to the promotion of human health and to play our part in eradicating cancer, a disease that is on the increase in an aging society. To learn more about BIOINFRA, please visit http://www.bioinfra.co.kr/.
About 20/20 GeneSystems, Inc.:
20/20 GeneSystems, Inc. (20/20) is a Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company dedicated to modernizing clinical lab testing through machine learning and real-world data. The company ranked #131 on the 2022 Inc.5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies. 20/20 currently offers OneTest™, a blood test to aid in the early detection of multiple cancers. To learn more about 20/20, please visit https://2020gene.com/.
Sandra Schwartzman
RMR & Associates, Inc.
+1 301-230-0045 ext. 100
sschwartzman@rmr.com