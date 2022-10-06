Telecom Operations Management Market Increasing at A Phenomenal Pace to Reach more than USD 125.40 Billion by 2030

Telecom Operations Management Market Telecom Operations Management Market region

The Global Telecom Operations Management Market accounted for USD 62.02 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 125.40 Billion by 2028

The Global Telecom Operations Management Market accounted for USD 62.02 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 125.40 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. ” — Prakash Torase

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to analysts at Zion Market Research, the global Telecom Operations Management market accounted for more than USD 62.02 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 125.40 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Major companies in Telecom Operations Management market are Cisco Systems, Beta Systems Software, Ericsson AB, Accenture PLC, Amdocs, Hewlett Packard Company, Huawei Technologies, NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Avatier Corporation and Alcatel-Lucent among others. These players are set to bolster the development of global Telecom Operations Management market.

This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled "Telecom Operations Management Market By Software Type (Customer and Product Management, Billing and Revenue Management, Network Management and others), By Service (Planning and Consulting, Operations and Maintenance and others), By Deployment (Cloud deployment model and On-premise deployment model)"

Increasing investment by the telecommunications in technology and interoperability worldwide to Spur Growth

The increasing investment by the telecommunications in technology and interoperability to manage the telecom operations in an efficient way is one of the major factors for the demand of this market. The rapidly growing demand for bandwidth has also influenced the telecom operations market positively. The increasing number of communication service providers and mobile internet users are the also driving the market. The innovative and advanced solutions offered by the service providers in the telecom market is also the driving factor for this market.

The growing need for lost cost data and voice services are increasing the demand of telecom operations management market. To gain better operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, it is useful to translate organization level metrics to lower level internal metrics in a very structured methodology. It is extremely necessary that the internal parameters can be measured efficiently and accurately such that tools and systems support the operations efficiently. Therefore, there has been greater demand for telecom operations management market.

Global Telecom Operations Management -Market

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the global Telecom Operations Management is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Zion Market Research (ZMR). Cisco Systems, Beta Systems Software and Ericsson AB are some of the key vendors of Telecom Operations Management market across the world. These players across Telecom Operations Management market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products. Over the coming years, they are also expected to take up partnerships and mergers and acquisitions as their key strategy for business development, states the Telecom Operations Management market study.

High expenditure on the business operations In The Region Support North American Dominance

Regionally, North America has been leading the worldwide Telecom Operations Management market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position in the years to come, states the Telecom Operations Management market study. This high growth is due to the fact that there has been high expenditure on the business operations solutions. The continuous advancements in IT infrastructure and technology which is majorly used for customer support is also increasing the demand for this market in this region. The accessibility of proficient technical expertise about managing daily operations and the helpdesk software towards telecom operations management are major factors fuelling the market.

Browse the full “Telecom Operations Management Market By Software Type (Customer and Product Management, Billing and Revenue Management, Network Management and others), By Service (Planning and Consulting, Operations and Maintenance and others), By Deployment( Cloud deployment model and On-premise deployment model) : Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2028.”

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

