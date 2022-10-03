Digital Transformation Market Report 2022: Rising Adoption of Big Data and Other Related Technologies Propels Sector
The Global Digital Transformation Market is expected to grow by $ 177.53 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 17.46% during the forecast period
The global Digital Transformation market accounted for USD 374.8 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 889.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2028. ”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Digital Transformation market accounted for USD 374.8 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 889.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2028.
The report analyzes and forecast digital transformation market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data of 2020 along with forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD Billion). Assessment of market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints for the digital transformation market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the digital transformation market on a global level.
The report gives a transparent view of the digital transformation market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of prominent players operative in digital transformation market. To understand the competitive landscape of digital transformation market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The reported offer market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, application and regional segments are benchmarked based on their general attractiveness, market size, and growth rate.
The study provides a crucial view on the digital transformation by segmenting the market based on solution, deployment, vertical and region. All the solution, deployment and vertical segments of digital transformation market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2021 to 2028. In term of the solution, digital transformation market classified into cloud computing, big data, mobility and social media. On the basis of deployment digital transformation market is bifurcated into System on premises and hosted. Based on application, global digital transformation market is bifurcated into Government & public sector, transportation and logistics, telecom & IT , banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI), automotive, retail, manufacturing and others. The regional segmentation comprises of present and forecast demand in Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and Latin America for digital transformation market.
North America has dominated the retail digital transformation market thus far. Factors like growing online payment options and high Internet penetration have had an interesting role in increasing the demand of the digital transformation market within the region for retail digital information. Rising demand from small-sized firms and surging service sector everywhere the Asia Pacific are likely to power the charts of the digital transformation market.
The competitive profiling of key players of digital transformation market includes company and financial overview, business strategies adopted by them, their recent developments and product presented by them which can help in assessing competition in the market Key market players include NICE Systems Ltd., Axis Communications, Honeywell Security Group, Genetec Inc., EMC Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc. AB, McAfee Inc. Tyco International Ltd, Bosch Security Systems, and Morpho S.A.
Browse the full “Digital Transformation Market (Cloud Computing, Big Data, Mobility, & Social Media) For Banking And Financial Services, Telecom And IT, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Government, Manufacturing And Retails And Other Application: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2021 – 2028.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
The COVID-19 crisis has caused years of change within the way companies altogether sectors and regions do business. Companies have accelerated the digitization of their customer and supply-chain interactions and their internal operations by three to four years and therefore the share of digital or digitally enabled products in their portfolios has accelerated by a shocking seven years. Nearly all companies have stood up a minimum of temporary solutions to satisfy many of the new demands on them, and far more quickly than that they had thought possible before the crisis.
During the pandemic, Telecom & ITs have moved dramatically toward online channels, and corporations and industries have responded successively. The studies confirm the rapid shift toward interacting with customers through digital channels. They also show that rates of adoption are years before where they were when previous studies were conducted and even more in developed Asia than in other regions.
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
