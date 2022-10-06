LINNE Industries Celebrates Autumnal Equinox with New “Doing Good” Calculator on PondHawk.com

Calculator aggregates the energy savings from every PondHawk customer-owned system and translates it into something we all can understand. PondHawk solar powered pond aeration system by LINNE Industries LINNE Industries is the maker of the PondHawk solar powered pond aeration system

NEWARK, DELAWARE, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The calculator aggregates the energy savings from every PondHawk customer-owned system and translates it into something we all can understand and our clients love.

LINNE Industries, maker of the PondHawk® solar-powered pond aeration system, announced today the launch of its new “Doing Good” calculator on its website, www.pondhawk.com. The new calculator reports the energy savings from the entire PondHawk installed fleet. The calculator translates the energy saved by PondHawk customers into an aggregate value of avoided greenhouse gas emissions, reduced CO2 emissions, trees planted, and bags of trash recycled vs. landfilled.

“Yes! We save our customers money on aeration costs, but by using solar power, we also reduce emissions,” said LINNE Industries President and PondHawk Co-Inventor Sandra Burton. The “Doing Good” calculator was inspired by Benjamin Franklin's quote, “Do well by doing good.” “We believe this quote captures our mission with PondHawk. Our new calculator conveys what PondHawk is all about, the convergence of clean energy technology and improved stormwater quality.”

The calculator is a new feature on the PondHawk website home page. You will also find information on PondHawk’s features and benefits, and system performance. Visitors to the site can read up on PondHawk’s technical specifications and learn how subsurface aeration addresses many underlying causes of stinky, unhealthy ponds. Notably, the website lets visitors know about various PondHawk projects throughout the United States. It also allows visitors to click through a full gallery of before-and-after pond photos showing PondHawk’s exceptional results.

In addition, the website provides access to PondHawk® BRIEFS™—educational resources that deliver information on aquatic research and best management practices and tips on keeping your water assets healthy.

To learn more about PondHawk and how it can keep your pond healthy and clean using solar power, visit www.pondhawk.com.

About LINNE Industries and PondHawk

LINNE Industries is the manufacturer of the PondHawk® Solar-Powered Pond Aeration System. Founded in 2013 and based in Delaware, LINNE Industries is an applied solar energy technology company that designs and manufactures sustainable energy products. The company’s products improve the environment while providing best-in-class energy systems that deliver dynamic solutions for customers. The patented PondHawk is the first fully integrated solar-powered pond aeration system that delivers algae-eliminating bubbles to improve water quality and restores habitat without electric or power delivery costs.