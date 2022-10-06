Submit Release
Solve.Care Appoints Chief Technology Officer

Solve.Care CTO, James Norman

Healthcare expert to expand community and client authored digital health networks

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ● James Norman is appointed the Chief Technology Officer of Solve.Care
● Norman brings 20+ years of experience in healthcare and technology sector

Solve.Care, a healthcare platform company that leverages blockchain to improve care coordination, benefit administration and payments, has announced James Norman as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Norman has over 20 years of experience in the healthcare technology industry, including technical and strategic leadership. He will be focused on expanding the global Solve.Care community, launch multiple new digital health networks (Care.Networks) and accelerate releases of the Solve.Care platform.

James Norman commented on his appointment: “I’ve long admired the disruptive, innovative, and decentralized work that Solve.Care is bringing to overcome the challenges we have all experienced within traditional healthcare. I plan to bring my experience to advance the use of blockchain in healthcare industries across the globe. I have a real passion for using technology for the greater good. Use of Solve.Care platform by global healthcare community will achieve the goal of improving healthcare for all.”

Pradeep Goel, CEO of Solve.Care added: “We are excited to bring James into our leadership team. Our platform and community are blessed with rapid adoption by clients, and James will lead the efforts to support our healthcare clients, grow the community and accelerate platform enhancements.”

Before joining Solve.Care, Norman was a senior technology executive at eHealth Technologies and at UnitedHealth Group, and led large multicultural teams. He is a graduate of Bethel University and University of St. Thomas.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jamesn-norman/

Dominic Tan
Solve.Care
info@solve.care

