Welding Consumables Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Industry Size, Growth, Demand, Top Manufacturers Share, Forecast

Welding Consumables Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Welding Consumables Market Analysis: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The global welding consumables market size reached a value of US$ 15.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.58% during 2022-2027. Welding is a method of joining thermoplastics and metals through a coalescence process using flux and filler materials, known as welding consumables. They combine various metals and alloys and function as a deoxidizer to prevent pore formation. Filler metals are generally melted to form a strong joint between two metals, while flux prevents hot metal oxidation during the process. Some of the raw materials utilized in the production of welding consumables include ilmenite, rutile, low alloy, copper, aluminum, and nickel steel. Consequently, they aid in safeguarding the molten weld from contaminants present in the air and prevent the formation of porosity in the weld pool.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Voestalpine AG, Colfax Corporation, The Lincoln Electric Company, Air Liquide, Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd., Obara Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Denyo Co., Ltd., Fronius International GmbH, Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co., Ltd., Kemppi Oy, Arcon Welding Equipment, etc.

Global Market Growth:

Significant growth in the automotive industry majorly drives the market. This is attributed to the increasing utilization of welding consumables in producing lightweight and high-quality vehicle parts. Moreover, the evolving automobile designs and improvements in the safety features of vehicles require welding consumables is providing a boost to the market growth. Along with this, the rising products deployed for the fabrication of submerged arc welding (SAW) wires, stick electrodes and flux-cored and the increasing utilization of intelligent robots and machines across the energy, transportation, and construction industries, are significantly supporting the market across the globe. Other factors driving the market further include rapid industrialization and continual technological advancements.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Stick Electrodes

• Solid Wires

• Flux Cored Wires

• Saw Wires and Fluxes

• Others

Breakup by Welding Technique:

• Arc Welding

• Oxy-Fuel Welding

• Resistance Welding

• Laser-Beam Welding

• Others

Breakup by End-Use Industries:

• Construction

• Automobile

• Energy

• Shipbuilding

• Aerospace

• Industrial Equipment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

