DirectIQ to Enable Effortless Email Marketing For Businesses
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DirectIQ, a technology company that specializes in email marketing solutions, has offered to enable efficient and effortless email marketing and marketing campaign analysis with its REST API. Since its inception, the company has helped numerous small to medium sized businesses launch successful email marketing campaigns, and with this new offer, it plans to take its service up a notch to help client businesses grow and develop by making email marketing more effortless.
DirectIQ’s REST API provides marketers with multiple options to work with contacts, email templates, and other data for email marketing B2B campaigns. With a rich and intuitive user interface it enables seamless navigation across the system, and performing tasks efficiently and effortlessly. The optimized process of the REST API allows marketers to easily load email contacts, and send out enormous amounts of emails in only under a few minutes.
With users to hit 4.5 billion by 2024, email marketing remains among the top most powerful tools for business marketing. Among many elements that makes email marketing an effective tool is segmentation, which enables the division of email subscribers into segments based on set criteria. These criteria can be age, interest, gender, geographic location, purchase history or other markers. DirectIQ’s enables segmentation that allows marketers to design emails with content relevant to each segment to increase chances of engagement.
Another standout feature of the REST API is its ability to create and manage email templates. Using this feature marketers can test and experiment with different email templates to find what will work best for the intended marketing goal.
DirectIQ’s REST API can be easily integrated into a business’s existing application, and setting up the development environment only takes a few minutes. The company guarantees the security of the client's data using basic authentication and requires making API requests over HTTPs. The REST API calls return response bodies in JSON format and HTTP status codes. For successful responses, it returns HTTP 2XX status codes and HTTP 4XX status codes for failed responses.
Speaking about the power of email marketing, the company’s CEO said. “There was a time when people thought email marketing would become obsolete, but it has actually outlasted that far-fetched speculation. In fact, as the number of users continues to rise, it continues to be among the most effective marketing tools that yield millions of dollars in ROI every year.”
About DirectIQ: Founded in 2008 and headquartered in New York, DirectIQ is a technology company that provides email marketing solutions. With more than 10 years in the industry, it has helped 10,000+ businesses communicate with their customers by helping them launch successful email marketing campaigns.
