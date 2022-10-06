Submit Release
Logistics Recycling, Inc Provides Battery Recycling Services to Help Protect the Planet From Hazardous Battery Waste

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics Recycling, Inc, a recycling company based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, delivers battery recycling services to help ease the pressure put on the environment by properly disposing of batteries.

Logistics Recycling, Inc, a recycling company based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, provides waste battery recycling services to help ease the pressure put on the environment by properly disposing of batteries individuals and businesses use daily. Companies looking to minimize the impact battery waste has on the planet by safely recycling or disposing of batteries can look for waste battery recycling in Green Bay, WI, and opt for Logistics Recycling, Inc.

Billions of used batteries are generated annually through various processes in households, businesses, and manufacturing facilities. Common sources of used batteries in manufacturing facilities include power tools, cellular phones, electronics, and emergency lighting, and batteries account for a large percent of all cadmium disposal. Logistics Recycling, Inc aims to help reduce the burden put on the planet by properly disposing of the batteries.

The company accepts all types of batteries. It requests its clients to ensure the batteries are separated by chemistry, and all terminals must be taped or isolated to prevent short-circuiting and fire risk during transportation. Batteries can be transported in non-metal boxes, pails, drums, or any "rigid," leak-proof container, and larger batteries may be stored on a skid and wrapped. The containers must be labeled with a universal waste label and an accumulation start date.

All batteries handled by LRI are recycled. The batteries are diverted from landfills, whether alkaline, nickel-cadmium, lead acid, or any other type. The company issues a Certificate of Recycling for all batteries that it picks up. This document should be kept on file as proof that companies are correctly and responsibly handling waste batteries.

"We understand waste batteries can impact the planet. Our business aims to help ease the pressure put on the environment by properly disposing of the batteries. All batteries handled by LRI are recycled and are diverted from landfills, whether alkaline, nickel-cadmium, lead acid, or any other type," the company's rep stated.

About Logistics Recycling, Inc: Logistics Recycling Inc delivers specialized logistics and recycling services, collecting, managing, and disposing of regulated waste streams. It provides value to its customers through exceptional service, appropriate recycling and management, and ensuring compliance to allow them to focus on their business, not their waste.

