Shopkhoj showcases Saree shops and Markets in Delhi

NEW DELHI, INDIA, October 7, 2022

Ask folks the garment they would associate with India, and chances are high they will say ‘Saree’ or ‘Sari’. Even folks who have a passing knowledge of India will immediately answer ‘Saree’. The saree is closely associated with the Indian subcontinent, representing its ethnic culture. Although the saree goes way back, to the Indus Valley civilisation which flourished during 2800-1800 BCE, its appeal continues to stand strong.

The saree is an unstitched strip of fabric that is draped around the body. There are many ways to wear the saree, with the most common style being one end tied at the waist and the other end draped over the shoulder.

Globalization and the growth of Indian fashion trends, especially through the popularity and name recognition of Bollywood, has made the saree internationally popular. Different festivals like Diwali have entered the universal lexicon and during these seasons, many western stores (like Macy’s) carry and display sarees for purchase. Many foreign celebrities have also donned sarees for different occasions.

Although the concept and idea of a saree is simple – just a piece of cloth draped around the body – it provides an infinite palette of choices. From the use of different fabrics to the colours and dyes, the weaves, and the intricate patterns and work on the saree – the choices are infinite and provide a plethora of possibilities to suit any occasion. Each of the States and territories in India have their own unique textile, weave & designs.

Kanjivaram cotton & silk(https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/kanjivaram-silk-sarees/) from Kanchipuram, Banarsi cotton & silks sarees from Benaras,(https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/banarasi-sarees/) Chanderi cotton/silk from Chanderi (https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/chanderi-silk-sarees/) and Kota sarees are from Kota….(https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/kota-saree/).

While there is a rise in popularity of sarees, including in the non-Indian demographics, finding resources to demystify and guide shoppers on what to get and where with local knowledge is paramount. Are you looking for a saree for party or evening wear? To attend a wedding? For your own wedding? Which region of India do you want to get sarees from? There’s so much to choose from. Below is just a sampling of these resources and categories of what’s available to choose from, with links and information on where to find these sarees in Delhi markets and shops.

Daily Wear Sarees

Cotton sarees are extremely popular as daily wear sarees. Their affordability and how they feel in the hot weather in India make them a top choice. Almost all the Indian States have an indigenous variety of cotton saree & the cotton counts vary. The design & colours also vary from one State to another. For instance, the Pune cotton saree from the State of Maharashtra is very different to the Pochampally Ikaat (https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/pochampally-sarees/)cotton saree from the State of Telengana.

The State Emporia in Connaught Place .(https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/state-emporiums-cp/) carries an incredible variety of sarees from each State in India. Or visit Chandni Chowk ,Lajpat Nagar Market ,( https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/lajpat-nagar-market/)Sarojini Nagar Market ,&Dilli Haat for cotton sarees.

Party Wear Sarees

Party wear sarees are light weight with a lot of colourful embroidery in gold & silver. Slightly more expensive than daily wear sarees they cover a wide range of choices in terms of price ranges as well as the intricacies of work on them. Bandhej & Lehriya sarees(https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/leheriya/) in georgette or chiffon ,Kora silk sarees & Chanderi silks are all gorgeous as party wear sarees.

Lajpat Nagar, Chandni Chowk Market &Karol Bagh Market.( https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/karol-bagh-market/). There are several shops in each of these Delhi markets for beautiful sarees. Colourful Tussar & georgette saree with embroidery and /or zari work are popular. Shops such as Meena Bazar ,Ushnak Mal in South Extension Market are best known for party wear sarees.

Designer Wear Sarees

Indian designers are gaining international recognition and their designs and work are becoming sought after around the world. Delhi has a wide range of designer shops. Shahpur Jat Market is known for upcoming designers . If you are looking for affordable designer wear, this is a place to go to. Ambavatta complex & Emporio Mall(https://www.shopkhoj.com/malls-in-delhi/dlf-emporio-mall-vasant-kunj/) are best known for established designers shops. Names such as Taun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Anamika Khanna are famous here.

Wedding Wear and Bridal Sarees

Indian wedding wear and bridal wear sarees are the most intricate and have the heaviest work, using the highest quality silks.

South Extension Market(https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/south-extension-market/) & Chandni Chowk Market (https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/chandni-chowk/)are two of the best Delhi markets for bridal & wedding wear sarees. The bridal & weddings sarees are heavy silks or Banarsi sarees with a lot of zardozi embroidery and a lot of gold & silver zari work. Op Jawaharlal in Chandni Chowk Market is one of the best shops. Frontier Raas & Nalli in South Extension Market are popular for heavily worked sarees & Kanjivaram silk saree with a lot of woven zari work.

Shopkhoj is the #1 guide to shopping in India. There is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to what is available to shop for in India – from materials, to fabrics, to handicrafts, jewellery, and much much more. It can be overwhelming to navigate all that India has to offer.

Shopkhoj provides users with easy-to-use tools enhancing their shopping search experience.

Shopping blogs and videos take you on an inside journey to what’s available. Our search functions allow a user to search by category, price range, products, and much more. We have searched the markets across the cities to bring you a guide – from which shops have

