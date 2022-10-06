Deep Ellum Art Co. Offers A Space "Like No Other" For Music and Art Lovers in the State
EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Ellum Art Co., a Dallas, Texas-based company, provides a space for people to experience live music, local art, huge drink selections, and delicious street food.
Deep Ellum Art Co., a Dallas, Texas-based company, offers a place for people to experience live music, local art, huge drink selections, and delicious street food. This is a happening spot to have fun with loved ones and enjoy the moment. Art lovers in or around the city can also visit this place and witness art pieces created by excellent local artists working in the same environment.
Deep Ellum Art Co. represents a full spectrum of the arts as its local artists bring to them from time to time. The goal is to promote all local skills in music, culinary, sculpture, 2D, 3D, digital and more. It organizes Dallas music concerts featuring solo artists or bands from the city or state, showcasing their talents while entertaining the enthusiastic crowd. It also has an outdoor gallery that uniquely features custom-made boards using durable weather-proof material that retains zero moisture, making them excellent for indoor and outdoor canvas and convenient for artists to work on. Artists from across the city come to this place to create and display their art, while visitors get the chance to witness art created in front of them and take a suitable piece home. The company also ships large murals to customers outside the state on a commission basis.
A little about the company; John and Kari LaRue founded Deep Ellum Art Co. The company dedicates itself to Creative and Native. The LaRues, through Deep Ellum Art Co., aims to preserve the artistic vibe of the community by bringing the creative community together in remarkable ways, setting them apart from other art companies. The company also offers a space for individuals and businesses to host private events. With the most advanced in-house production and well-equipped venue in Deep Ellum, it can surely make any event a success.
"Deep Ellum Art Co. aims to promote all kinds of art, be it music, culinary, sculpture, 2D, 3D, digital, and more, from the community. Those looking for a Dallas, TX live music venue and wishing to have some fun with their loved ones can visit this beautiful artful place," the company's rep stated.
About Deep Ellum Art Co.: Deep Ellum Art Co. is a Dallas, Texas-based company that provides a space for live music, art exhibitions, great drinks, and local brews to promote local artists and art from the community.
Media Contact
Deep Ellum Art Co., a Dallas, Texas-based company, offers a place for people to experience live music, local art, huge drink selections, and delicious street food. This is a happening spot to have fun with loved ones and enjoy the moment. Art lovers in or around the city can also visit this place and witness art pieces created by excellent local artists working in the same environment.
Deep Ellum Art Co. represents a full spectrum of the arts as its local artists bring to them from time to time. The goal is to promote all local skills in music, culinary, sculpture, 2D, 3D, digital and more. It organizes Dallas music concerts featuring solo artists or bands from the city or state, showcasing their talents while entertaining the enthusiastic crowd. It also has an outdoor gallery that uniquely features custom-made boards using durable weather-proof material that retains zero moisture, making them excellent for indoor and outdoor canvas and convenient for artists to work on. Artists from across the city come to this place to create and display their art, while visitors get the chance to witness art created in front of them and take a suitable piece home. The company also ships large murals to customers outside the state on a commission basis.
A little about the company; John and Kari LaRue founded Deep Ellum Art Co. The company dedicates itself to Creative and Native. The LaRues, through Deep Ellum Art Co., aims to preserve the artistic vibe of the community by bringing the creative community together in remarkable ways, setting them apart from other art companies. The company also offers a space for individuals and businesses to host private events. With the most advanced in-house production and well-equipped venue in Deep Ellum, it can surely make any event a success.
"Deep Ellum Art Co. aims to promote all kinds of art, be it music, culinary, sculpture, 2D, 3D, digital, and more, from the community. Those looking for a Dallas, TX live music venue and wishing to have some fun with their loved ones can visit this beautiful artful place," the company's rep stated.
About Deep Ellum Art Co.: Deep Ellum Art Co. is a Dallas, Texas-based company that provides a space for live music, art exhibitions, great drinks, and local brews to promote local artists and art from the community.
Media Contact
Deep Ellum Art Co
+1 214-697-8086
info@deepellumart.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other