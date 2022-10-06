Submit Release
Performance Epoxy Coat Celebrates 40 Years In the Concrete Epoxy Floor Coating Business

Epoxy-Coat

MT CLEMENS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performance Epoxy Coat is excited to complete 40 years in the concrete epoxy floor coating business. It has always been dedicated to providing outstanding service and quality products. It is also a leader in fulfilling residential and commercial flooring needs, providing clients with a safe and easy way to coat their floors with a great-looking finish.

Performance Epoxy Coat is American Made and has been trusted by some of the country's biggest companies and government agencies since 1982. The easy to apply epoxy made by the company can be successfully applied to a wide variety of floors, including garage flooring, basement flooring, patio decks, pool decks, etc. it will go on quickly and easily. Performance Epoxy Coat is unique because they provide epoxy for all your commercial or institutional needs, from your home gym to your office building's conference room floors; they have been providing their customers with superior service for over three decades.

There are tons of benefits of hiring a performance epoxy coat. Some of them include having adequate experience with large-scale industrial and commercial floor resurfacing and floor coating application projects and offering technical and installation assistance for all customers 365 days a year. It's easy to see why Performance Epoxy Coat is one of the most popular brands in the industry today!

"We are very proud to celebrate our 40th anniversary in the concrete epoxy floor coating business. The team has worked hard over these years to succeed, and I believe we've already impacted the industry and our customers. We offer superior quality at an affordable price!" said a higher authority employee at the firm.

They continued, "The company has also expanded its product offerings from just one type of product (dry coat) to now offering multiple types that include wet and dry applications. With this change in strategy came an increased demand for our services from contractors all over America looking for something different from what they had used before."

Anyone should have a better idea of what Performance Epoxy Coat is, how it can help customers with their next project and how happy the team is to complete 40 years in the concrete epoxy floor coating business.

About Performance Epoxy Coat: Performance Epoxy Coat is a leading Concrete Epoxy Floor Coating firm, started in 1982. The company is known for its high-quality service and exceptional flooring solutions, making it the market leader. With outstanding experience at bay, the firm is ready to fulfill your needs.

