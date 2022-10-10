COMEDY SUPERSTAR JEFF DUNHAM ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF HIS 2022-2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR “STILL NOT CANCELED”
"STILL NOT CANCELED" TICKETS ON SALE NOW Watch for Dunham’s New Comedy Central Stand-Up Special “ME THE PEOPLE” Premiering Friday, Nov. 25th, 2022.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the Top Touring Artists of the Pollstar Era, Jeff Dunham, has consistently delivered laughs and shattered ratings with his broadcast specials, global tours, and a best-selling autobiography. His successes have been commemorated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and in the Guinness Book of World Records for "Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour," cementing the ventriloquist as a comedy superstar. Dunham recently completed the taping of his new one-hour Comedy Central Special “ME THE PEOPLE” at the legendary Warner Theatre, in Washington D.C. Today, Dunham, who TIME calls “a dressed-down, more digestible version of Don Rickles with a multiple personality disorder,” announces the launch of his 2022-2023, “STILL NOT CANCELED” North American tour. (See tour dates below)
After graduating from Baylor University, Dunham moved to Los Angeles and began his incredible journey to global touring, playing live to over 7,250,000 people with 1,390 performances from June 2007 through May 2022, earning the title of Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour for three consecutive years.
Dunham has completed 9 international tours, with shows in more than 20 countries. International tour stops include arenas in Canada, U.K., Switzerland, Holland, Belgium, Norway, Denmark Sweden, France, Australia, New Zealand, Abu Dhabi, Israel, Malaysia, Singapore and South Africa (where he is the highest-selling international comedian). Of note, Jeff sold over 12,000 tickets in the city of Amsterdam alone, and over 2% of the country’s population was in attendance at his performance in Iceland.
The man Slate called “America’s favorite comedian” has ten record-breaking comedy specials to his credit and holds three of the top-five, highest-rated programs on Comedy Central. Of those, “Minding the Monsters” (2012) and “Controlled Chaos” (2011) were the network’s most viewed specials of their respective years, while 2008’s “Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special” remains Comedy Central’s highest rated program of all time.
His latest special for the network, 2020’s “Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last Minute Pandemic Holiday Special” marked Comedy Central’s highest-rated special in five years, garnering over 4 million views in just five days, surpassing his own “Unhinged in Hollywood” special.
His NBC primetime special, “Unhinged in Hollywood,” ranked as the time period’s top non-sports program on the Big 4 and was rebroadcast six weeks later on Comedy Central to become its top rated special of 2016. The Bio Channel’s premiere of “Birth of a Dummy” in 2011, a two-hour special on Dunham’s life and career, was the most watched telecast in the network’s history, while the re-airing immediately following the premiere marked the network’s second most-watched telecast. As A&E relaunched the Biography series, Dunham’s special was one of three previous episodes from its decades-long run chosen to be remade in the new format, with “Talking Heads” premiering in 2019.
His 2019 Netflix special “Beside Himself,” still ranks in the top 5 most watched among all Netflix Comedy Specials. Along with his broadcast achievements, his specials have garnered nearly 2.5 billion views across all platforms.
His autobiography, All By My Selves: Walter, Peanut, Achmed, and Me, landed Dunham on the New York Times’ Best Seller list three weeks in a row. The versatile entertainer created an animated film for CMT, hosted the Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship, guested on ABC’s “Ellen,” NBC’s “30 Rock,” Disney’s “Sonny with a Chance,” FOX’s “Last Man Standing,” did commercials for Hertz, and appeared in Jay Roach’s film, Dinner for Schmucks, featuring Steve Carrell and Paul Rudd. Most recently, Jeff was seen on FOX’s “The Masked Singer.”
An avid car collector, Dunham is also a regular guest on “Jay Leno’s Garage,” with his extensive collection including the “Lost In Space” chariots from both the original TV series and current Netflix series; the Batmobile from 1992’s Batman Returns; and a replica from the same mold of the 1966 Batmobile from the original “Batman” TV series.
Dunham and his wife Audrey created the Jeff Dunham Family Fund, and through their organization, a portion of every ticket sold is given to various charities and charitable organizations of all kinds.
For more information Visit: https://www.jeffdunham.com
National Tour Stops:
Dec. 28 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Dec. 29 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Dec. 30 Columbus, OH The Schottenstein Center
Dec. 31 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Jan. 11 Houston, TX NRG Park
Jan. 12 Austin, TX The Moody Center
Jan. 13 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Jan. 14 Beaumont, TX Ford Arena
Jan. 15 Southaven, MS Landers Center
Jan. 25 Kissimmee, FL Silver Spurs Arena
Jan. 26 Sunrise, FL FLA Live Arena
Jan. 27 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Jan 28 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena
Feb. 8 Albany, NY MVP Arena
Feb. 9 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Feb. 10 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena
Feb. 11 Hartford, CT XL Center
Feb. 22 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Memorial Arena
Feb. 23 Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum
Feb. 24 Petersburg, VA VSU Multi-Purpose Center
Feb. 25 Providence, RI Amica Mutual Pavilion
Feb. 26 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
To request an interview or additional press materials, please contact;
Debbie Keller
Personal Publicity
+1 602-714-7060
email us here