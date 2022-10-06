Camping Equipment Market register to growth at USD 10.78 billion By 2031 | AMG-Group, Big Agnes, Inc., Dometic Group AB

Camping Equipment -AMR

Increase in youth population are the major factors that drive the growth of the global camping equipment market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Camping Equipment Market," The camping equipment market size was valued at $22.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $46.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The global camping equipment market size was valued at $21.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $46.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. Camping equipment are widely used for convenience during camping. Furthermore, camping tent is gaining popularity among the campers. There are various types of tents available for their accommodation. Commonly used camping tents are dome tent, tunnel tent, and geodesic tent. Rise in awareness regarding health & fitness, increase in number of campers, surge in initiatives from tourism associations to promote camping activities, and increase in youth population are the major factors that drive the growth of the global camping equipment market.

Since 2014, the popularity of recreational vehicle (RVs) was increasing among the campers for the purpose of the accommodation during the camping. The offerings innovative, cheap, portable, light weighted, and sustainable accommodation options such as camping tent has impacted the use of RVs negatively in the past couple of years. In addition, camping tent is affordable and adventurous as compared to the RVs, which is enticing campers to purchase innovative tents for camping purpose. Manufacturers focus on meeting Camping Equipment Market Demand from Indian and Chinese campers according to their environmental needs and camping requirements. Asia-Pacific is expected to offer huge Camping Equipment Market Demand opportunity to tap the camping equipment market in the region. However, increase in interest of campers for novel tents supports the global growth of the camping equipment market.

However, counterfeiting of camping equipment, such as tent is a key restraining factor of the Camping Equipment Industry. On the contrary, surge in youth population, improvement in lifestyle, and rise in disposable income of people in developing countries are anticipated to offer immense opportunities for the market players. These market players are promoting the camping activity among the people through social medias and advertisements to attract customers in the market. People are preferring camping and willing to purchase necessary camping equipment such as tent, bags, cooking utensils, and others which supplements the growth of the c market globally.

E-Commerce or online store is a huge platform growing at a tremendous rate worldwide. Consumer from every age including generation X, millennial, or generation Z likes to shop from different e-stores. Online shopping is more convenient as compared to physical shopping stores due to the rising numbers of retailers focusing on e-commerce making it convenient for consumers to find anything easily on online store over physical stores. Thus, the rising digital world and increasing percentage of population inclining toward online shopping across the countries is expected to provide a great Camping Equipment Market opportunity for the manufacturers to sell their existing as well as novel camping equipment products through online platform also contributing in increasing consumer awareness about their products and making them easily available to consumers. Thus, this fact is anticipated to propel the Camping Equipment Market Growth during the forecast period.

The camping equipment market is segmented into type, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into camping furniture, camping bag packs, tents, cooking system & cook wears and camping gears & accessories. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into personal and commercial, On the basis of distribution channel, it is fragmented into business to business, hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, online retailers, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, MENA and rest of LAMEA).

The key players analyzed in the report are AMG-Group, Big Agnes, Inc., Dometic Group AB, Exxel Outdoors, LLC, Hilleberg The Tentmaker AB, Johnson Outdoors, Newell Brands, Oase Outdoors ApS, Simex Outdoor International GmbH, and VF Corporation.

Key findings of the study

On the basis of application, personal segment has the major Camping Equipment Market share in 2021 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, camping backpacks segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of business to business, personal segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period

On the basis of region, North America region dominated the global market in 2021 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

