Design I Coop Starts Overseas Business with an Online Design Market
↑ Dseign I Coop(Chairman Ju-young Kang) signed an agreement with the Small Enterprise and Market Service(SEMAS) to develop an online design market today.
Design I Coop(Chairman Ju-young Kang) announced today(7th) that it signed an agreement with the Small Enterprise and Market Service(SEMAS) to develop an onlineEUNPYEONG-GU, SEOU, KOREA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Design I Coop(Chairman Ju-young Kang) announced today(7th) that it signed an agreement with the Small Enterprise and Market Service(SEMAS) to develop an online design market.
Design I Coop, founded in 2013, is consist of 6 corporates including Studio CISO and MODAM I&C in Space Design, Vanco Art and Dain Architecture, K-Plan&Gonggam in Visual Design, SU&Company in Sports Event Planning.
Design I Coop is planning to develop a new online design market and all-round outreach in domestic and international through systematic marketing by this agreement with SEMAS. The cooperative will develop a site, which is targeting the Southeast Asian market, equipped with a function that allows customers to purchase online design services and calculate the estimates by themselves when purchasing designs.
Also, it has a plan to launch a design contents subscription service that explains design with the eyes of designers to provide an opportunity for customers to understand design more easily.
Ju-young kang, chairman of Design I Coop, said “The Southeast Asian market, where the area of professional design is not clearly defined, has been changing,", adding "Southeast Asia is a market with great potential for domestic design companies to enter and achieve good results."
Meanwhile, Design I Coop is recognized for its skills in government offices and big companies by directing the 100 people relay donation of the Korea Foundation for Women in 2015, the 100th anniversary in the department of Early Childhood Education at Ewha Womans University, and Binggrae exhibitions at the Korea Pet Show and K-Life Trend show in 2018.
