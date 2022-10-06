Baby Toiletries Market Projected to Witness Healthy Growth; Major key players Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., P&G

Baby Toiletries - Reports

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Baby Toiletries Market by Product Type, End User, and Mode of Sale: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” The global baby toiletries market size was valued at $66,711.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,37,156.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Baby toiletries are personal care products for babies. These products ensure complete skin care of babies in nurturing their overall health and wellness. The skin care products include baby creams, lotion, powder, and oil. Hair care products such as shampoos and detanglers are used for nurturing the hair. Diapers and wipes are used for cleaning and removal of dust particles from the body, making the baby feel fresh and clean. However, presence of some harmful chemicals in these products are likely to hamper the market growth.

Toiletries are available in various shapes and sizes giving customers the advantage of choosing according to their choices and preferences. Moreover, the products are available offline such as retail outlets and brand outlets. They are also available online on the company’s official website and on various other e-commerce websites.

Growth of baby toiletries market is driven by rise in birth rates, increase in hygiene care for babies, and growth in disposable income of consumers. In addition, availability of premium range of branded products through various mediums on online portals, such as Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba, and offline mediums, such as retails store, supermarket, and official brand outlets, supplements the market growth. However, presence of toxic chemicals in baby products, such as powders and wipes hamper the baby toiletries market growth. Increase in participation of women in workforce, in countries, such as the U.S., South Africa, and India provide numerous growth opportunities for the market as the adoption of these products provide convenience and work life balance.

According to the baby toiletries market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, mode of sales, and region. Based on product type, the baby toiletries market is segmented into skin care products, hair care products, diapers, wipes, and others. According to end user, the market is classified into new born, infant, and toddlers. According to mode of sale, the market is divided into offline and online. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2020, the diaper segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the overall baby toiletries industry, owing to convenience of usage and prevention of leakage from diapers providing ease to baby. The diaper segment dominated the baby toiletries market with over 56% share in 2020, and is estimated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. Moreover, disposable diapers are light and compact for usage and are preferred by customers as they provide ease and convenience in terms of absorbency and minimize the efforts of washing. In addition, rise in demand from European countries that includes France, Spain, and the UK is expected to have a positive impact on the baby toiletries market growth, as these regions have a strong economic base.

Region wise, Europe accounted for the highest baby toiletries market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the strong economic base and high penetration of internet. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, due to improved standard of living and extensive economic growth in China, Japan, and India. The U.S. accounted for the highest share in North America that constituted around 70% of market share in baby toiletries industry.

The key companies profiled in Baby Toiletries industry are Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Proctor & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Artsana S.p.A., Beiersdorf AG, Burt's Bees, Inc., California Baby, Inc., Unilever, Aveeno, Cotton Babies, Inc., and SCA Hygiene.

Key Findings of the Study

Baby Diaper segment held the major share in the market accounting near 56% of the total market.

Europe is expected to continue to lead the market followed by North America during the baby toiletries market forecast period.

North America and Asia-Pacific jointly account for more than half of the total share in 2020.

