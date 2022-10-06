Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit Ruling on DACA

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruling regarding the DACA program:

"Although the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit decision provided a modicum of relief to Dreamers, it continues the uncertainty that they have been forced to live with for far too long.  Fortunately, Dreamers are not at an imminent risk of losing their DACA status.  After contributing so much to America's economy and culture, however, DACA recipients deserve to live with the confidence that they will be able to remain in the only country they have called home.  
 
"House Democrats are committed to fixing our broken immigration system and to establishing a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and T.P.S. and D.E.D. status holders.  That's why we worked across the aisle to pass the bipartisan American Dream and Promise Act not once, but twice.  Republicans, however, continue to block that legislation from receiving a fair vote in the Senate.  Instead, they threaten these families' futures just to score political points.  Their continued resistance to the American Dream and Promise Act is not only cruel; it is out of touch.  Indeed, polling indicates that the majority of the American people support a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers.  For the sake of our nation, which has always been a refuge for those who ‘yearn to breathe free,’ I urge Senate Republicans to honor Americans’ wishes and join us in supporting this crucial legislation.” 

