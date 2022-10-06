Zontos Leads The Industry With The Technology & The Science Behind Their Hydrogen Water Machines

Zontos Hydrogen Water technology is superior and has a reputation for reliability backed by science to provide therapy through the consumption of water.

WOODLANDS, TEXAS, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zontos leads the industry with the technology that can make a significant and lasting change to people’s health. It is for this reason that we have recognized our need to do so in a very responsible manner and lead this ever-growing industry by example. In the words of Michelle Long, the executive director and owner of Avant Garde Magazine, “Since the dawn of history, tales of a Fountain of Youth or an Elixir of Life have captivated our primal desires of living longer, being healthier and defying aging and death. Although these desires have been critical for the development of modern medicine, they have also been exploited by snake-oil mountebanks. We have all heard their claims, “take this supplement, drink this potion, try this herb, follow this diet, or drink this water and experience the panacea of benefits you’re looking for.” However, despite the numerous times that it was a scam, sometimes the touted products such as penicillin, pain killers, etc., are backed by real science and really work! So, since we can neither accept nor reject every new hot fad without first looking into it, let’s dive into this new trend of “hydrogen water” being endorsed by Hollywood celebrities like Zac Efron, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and many other fitness enthusiasts and health gurus to see what all the hype is about.”

The good news is that Hydrogen Water is not a fad or gimmick. There are over 2,000 studies and peer-reviewed articles that show the ability of molecular hydrogen to act as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory in the body. Until recently, hydrogen water therapy has only been available to the rich and famous, but at Zontos, our team has spent years diligently doing our own R&D and standing behind our product. The Zontos Z3 Hydrogen Water Generator delivers high ppm (parts per million), is competitively priced and has a sleek, compact countertop design.

