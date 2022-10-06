Glue-Laminated Timber Market Size, Share, Key Players, Industry Overview, Trends and Analysis 2022-2027

The Glue-Laminated Timber Market to reach US$ 4.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3% during 2022-2027.

The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“Glue-Laminated Timber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027″, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the glue-laminated timber market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global glue-laminated timber market size reached a value of US$ 4.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3% during 2022-2027.

Industry Overview and Application:

Glue-laminated timber also referred to as glulam, represents a structurally engineered wood product manufactured by adhering layers of dimensional lumber with an adhesive. It is eco-friendly, strong, non-corrosive, durable, and lightweight. Glulam assists in waste reduction by minimizing the disposable costs and product damage. It offers high resistance and stiffness in corrosive and exposed environments, along with providing thermal insulation. As a result, this glue-laminated timber finds widespread applications as an attractive architectural and structural construction material for columns, headers, beams, and heavy trusses in buildings across the globe.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Glue-Laminated Timber Market Trends:

The escalating construction of residential and commercial buildings and the rising renovation activities for specific structural purposes are among the primary factors driving the glue-laminated timber market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for engineered wood in place of natural lumber variants, owing to the increasing environmental concerns in individuals, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, various technological advancements and the usage of glue-laminated timber and other cross-laminated wood are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the inflating product demand in household framing, industrial building activities, architecture, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the growing popularity of glulam for constructing beams, highway bridges, trusses, supporting columns, and warehouse roofs, on account of its exceptional design flexibility, is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to promote infrastructural development, especially among the developing regions, is anticipated to propel the glue-laminated timber market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the glue-laminated timber market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Structural Wood Systems, Inc.

Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG

EcoCurves BV

Forest Timber Engineering Ltd

Boise Cascade Company

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the glue-laminated timber market on the basis of end-use, application and region.

Breakup by End Use:

Floor Beams

Window and Door Header

Trusses and Supporting Columns

Roof Beams

Others

Breakup by Application:

New Construction

Replacement

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

