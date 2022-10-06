Stateside Underwriting Agency Announces Offering Expansion With New Employment Practices Liability (EPL) Program
Stateside Underwriting Agency announces their new Employment Practices Liability offering and welcomes Catherine Snyder to run the new program.CRYSTAL LAKE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing the tradition of excellence and decades-long work in the professional insurance marketplace, Stateside Underwriting Agency (SUA) launches a brand new turn-key Employment Practices Liability (EPL) coverage.
Aware of the need to provide excellent EPL coverage that is matched with superior customer service, SUA has appointed Catherine Snyder as the new EPL program manager, and Josh Clark as an EPL program underwriter. Catherine brings her decades of EPL underwriting experience to offer a broad range of EPL protection, covering a broad range of exposure from commercial to financial clientele.
“We are ecstatic to have Catherine aboard and joining up with SUA,” says Richard Nowell, President of SUA. “She not only broadens our capability beyond FI risks but brings with her an established group of producers that know her well and support her. It’s a great match.”
Catherine Snyder agrees adding, “I am excited to partner with SUA in expanding EPL capacity. EPL is a sometimes overlooked but important insurance product. Josh and I look forward to working with our current producers, as well as the new producers that SUA will bring in offering a competitive EPL product for their clients.”
Stateside Underwriting’s new program launches with an available $5 million in-house EPL underwriting facility and is now receiving submissions.
With the launch of the new program, efficiency and simplicity will provide a largely enhanced experience for agents and their insured. To learn more about Stateside Underwriting Agency, and additional details about their program offerings, visit: http://www.statesideunderwriting.com/
About Stateside Underwriting Agency
Stateside Underwriting Agency, a division of Johnson & Johnson Insurance Inc., has been an Underwriting Manager since 1995 for specialty risk products. SUA’s well-regarded markets are known for superior claims handling and additional services beyond the scope of a typical MGA. More information about Stateside can be found at www.StatesideUnderwriting.com and submissions are open, at submissions@StatesideUnderwriting.com Catherine Snyder can be reached directly at 779-220-4127.
