New Mega Features Available at PDF.co API Platform

PDF.co released the following API endpoints: PDF to JSON meta, WebP support, and attachment extraction from PDF. Other features and tools have been updated too.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- PDF.co - the API platform for PDF - announcing today the release of several API endpoints for PDF data extraction and processing. Here’s the list of new functionalities PDF.co users can implement in their projects.PDF.CO API NEW ENDPOINTS1. PDF to JSON MetaPDF to JSON Meta is a new API function that creates JSON with meta formatting information such as styles and data types for every text object. It becomes useful if you need to analyze the document and find its parts. The AI-powered API endpoint is called /pdf/convert/to/json-meta.PDF to JSON Meta now also detects company names and personal names in English. This function extracts meta information (such as company name, personal name, and text type like a number).2. WebP support for PDF to Image and PDF to HTMLWebP provides almost 5-10x lesser size with the same quality as other image types. It may save gigabytes of traffic every day. WebP support has been released as a separate endpoint /pdf/convert/to/webp.3. Attachments Extraction from PDFA new API endpoint /pdf/attachments/extract - has been added to extract attachments from PDF files. Here's the tutorial on how it can be done.The new endpoints as well as the detailed information on how they work are stored in the API documentation OTHER PDF.CO UPDATESThe Japanese Language is Supported NowJapanese is supported in PDF to CSV/JSON/XML/Text and in Document Parser. For scanned documents, Japanese can be selected as the OCR language by clicking on the Template Options button. Japanese text can also be added using pdf/edit/add endpoint.PDF Classifier Has Been UpdatedPDF Classifier can now recognize an invoice or statement, and the category of the text (built-in AI classifier). Custom rules are optional now. As an example, PDF Classifier will recognize the invoice from PDF input.With this new offering, PDF.co extends its portfolio that already includes:- PDF.co API platform (PDF Generator, PDF Extractor, PDF Editor & more);- PDF.co integrations (Zapier, Make, Salesforce, Power Automate, Airtable & 3000+ more); PDF.co Dedicated Server for enterprises that can be hosted in any region of your choice and offer support for HIPAA and GDPR compliance features.- self-hosted On-Prem Server (allows processing the data on a private self-hosted server);- ByteScout SDK.ABOUT PDF.CO & BYTESCOUTPDF.co is a fully-featured API platform for PDF extraction, generation, and editing. Besides, it offers 3000+ integrations to create automated workflows between popular apps for more efficient document management & synchronization, data extraction, data entry, data collection, data processing, etc. PDF.co can be used throughout various industries, for example, healthcare, fintech, insurance, education, logistics, and many more.SECURE, SCALABLE, AND AFFORDABLE DATA EXTRACTION SOLUTION THAT CAN BE USED AS AN API PLATFORM, AS INTEGRATION, OR AS A SERVER.ByteScout provides data extraction solutions for companies of every size from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies in the Insurance, Risk Management, and Banking industries since 2006. Offerings include on-demand API, on-premise Enterprise API Server, and low-level on-premise Software Development Kits (SDK). Enterprise customers are also provided with on-premise solutions ensuring secure and privacy-friendly data processing.