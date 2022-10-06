STEM SmartLab Officially Arrives at Lincoln Elementary School

Student from Lincoln Elementary Working in SmartLab Lincoln Elementary SmartLab Ribbon Cutting Lincoln Families at the Open House

Lincoln Elementary School in Calumet City, Illinois, recently cut the ribbon on a state-of-the-art STEM classroom for its elementary students.

Lincoln Elementary School in Calumet City, Illinois, recently cut the ribbon on a state-of-the-art STEM classroom for its elementary students. Representatives from Creative Learning Solutions (the organization that developed the STEM curriculum and learning environment for Lincoln School), the Board of Education, and District and School Administration were present for the official ribbon cutting ceremony. Since the event was during Open House, it was an opportune time for the community to tour the lab and meet the teacher who will be facilitating the curriculum with students.

The Smartlab will provide opportunities for students to activate and apply the 4C’s (Communication, Collaboration, Critical Thinking, and Creativity) of the 21st Century to real world problems through the engineering design process. As students participate in Smartlab Learning, they will experience the benefits of STEM as they either gain new skills or enhance their skills to better prepare them to be college and career ready.

“Not only do we have our Smartlab open for all Lincoln students during and after school, but we also are excited to provide parents the opportunity to come into the lab for parent workshops,” said school officials. “Through this, parents also gain the benefits of what Smartlab Learning provides as they are able to participate in problem solving challenges just as their own children do in the lab. At Lincoln ESD 156, our hope is to provide our whole learning community the opportunity to experience the authentic benefits through participation in Smartlab Learning.

Ultimately, we hope that our students will realize their full potential, and later seek careers in STEM fields in which minorities are so underrepresented. We know that through Smartlab Learning our students will have hands-on experiences and learning opportunities to prepare them to be the next generation of leaders, change makers, and engaged citizens.”

Superintendent Dr. Anita Rice added, “I am ecstatic to celebrate the opening of Lincoln’s Smart Lab with our parents and the community. This has been my passion project for several years, and it has finally come to fruition. This is one example of how the Board of Education shows their commitment to a well rounded education and ensuring our students are afforded opportunities that will prepare them for tomorrow’s world.”

STEM teacher Tiffany Silerzio says she is “most excited to see growth in our students and genuinely see our students apply their communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and creative skills to real world problems. Lincoln Elementary is thrilled to have everyone in our learning community find their ‘Aha!’ moment through Smartlab Learning, and to see how far these moments take them in the 21st Century.”