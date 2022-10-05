Submit Release
Pod Sound School is Helping New Business Owners Build Profitable Content Machines by Starting Simple Podcasts

Live 2-Day Event // October 13th and 14th

Two-Day LIVE Event

Why do you think it is that every top entrepreneur, biz owner, author, and influencer has a podcast!? 'Cause they work! There's no other type of content that does what podcasting can do.”
— Studio Steve
RALEIGH , NC, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting October 13th, Pod Sound School will host a two-day, Live Bootcamp for business owners and entrepreneurs looking for a steady content creation workflow that will actually drive leads and build relationships with prospects.

Forget about the mental breakdowns, creative burnout, and anxiety that come from being a new business owner!

Over the course of two sessions, Thursday and Friday, business owners will work in a group setting to refine their offers and unique propositions to build a podcast that will resonate with listeners.

They will also learn the basics of all the techy stuff that is involved and a simple workflow that allows them to continuously pump out podcast episodes every week and repurpose those episodes into content for many other platforms.

The best part of this content marketing formula is that business owners can execute it in 3 hours or less a week.

Pod Sound School, the dynamic duo that exploded into the podcasting space with their YouTube Channel, has become leading experts in audio and video production and content marketing.

Veronica, a firey Afro-Latina and retired lawyer, has emerged as a true content marketing spokesperson for small business owners.
And Studio Steve, music and film producer, turned online coach and educator, has become famous for his simplified and effective production approach.

The Event is Scheduled for Thursday, October 13th, and Friday, October 14th, beginning both days at 12 PM ET.

Attendees of the Bootcamp will walk away with the development and tools in place to launch and maintain a profitable podcast for their business and professional pursuits.

Come learn with the most fun and helpful instructors in the field and finally launch that podcast!

Veronica Davis
Pod Sound School®
veronica@podsoundschool.com
Podcasting Bootcamp for New Business Owners

