OPEXEngine Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary as Part of Bain & Co
OPEXEngine, the leader in SaaS benchmarking, celebrates 1 year anniversary as part of Bain & Company with the release of its “BenchmarkEngine 2023” platform
Our ever-expanding roadmap ensures OPEXEngine will continue to provide the most comprehensive and innovative industry performance benchmarking platform.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOSTON - OPEXEngine, the world's leading SaaS benchmarking platform, today marks its one-year anniversary as part of Bain & Company. As part of that milestone, it is excited to announce the release of its BenchmarkEngine 2023 platform, featuring significant new capabilities and service offerings.
— Lauren Kelley
BenchmarkEngine 2023 at a glance:
Advanced filters give customers more precision in comparative benchmarks from the 250+ KPIs tracked in the platform.
Powerful integrated dashboards make it easy to create board-ready slides without spreadsheets, data downloads, or additional applications.
New R&D benchmarking solution extends the rigor of OPEXEngine to this critical function for technology organizations, with 85+ of the most essential metrics.
Enhanced service with tailored benchmark models for go-to-market, cost management, and headcount analytics.
BenchmarkEngine 2023 marks the biggest single platform upgrade in the company’s 15-year history. It is the beginning of a series of developments that further OPEXEngine’s mission to integrate performance benchmarking for the leading technology brands that rely on best-in-class intelligence to inform their strategy and investments. Recent research confirms the correlation of performance benchmarking to company performance. In fact, OPEXEngine customers that benchmark for 3+ years show an average 50% improvement in EBITDA while maintaining or increasing revenue growth rates.
“Our incredible first year being part of Bain has unlocked a wide range of new use cases for performance benchmarking and has played a big role in the features and focus of BenchmarkEngine2023,” said Lauren Kelley, CEO, and Founder of OPEXEngine. ”Together with Bain & Company, we will further cement performance benchmarking as a critical growth driver for modern technology organizations. Our ever-expanding roadmap ensures we will continue to provide the most comprehensive and innovative industry performance benchmarking platform.”
Editor's Note: To arrange an interview or learn more, contact Greg Saint James at greg@opexengine.com or + 1 415 619 9027
About Bain & Company
Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world’s most ambitious change-makers define the future.
Across 63 offices in 38 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today’s urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a gold rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 2% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.
About OPEXEngine
OPEXEngine is the pioneer and leader in SaaS benchmarking, used by SaaS vendors, investors, and service providers. For more than 15 years, OPEXEngine's secure, cloud-based platform and benchmarking process gives CFOs, heads of FP&A, and finance executives accurate and independent benchmark comparisons to guide decisions and help manage operating risks. Leading technology companies depend on the OPEXEngine benchmarking platform to improve their company’s financial and operating performance. OPEXEngine benchmarks are used for budgeting and planning, for board and investor reporting, for due diligence, and for diagnostics of operational inefficiencies. OPEXEngine is based outside of Boston, Massachusetts, and was acquired by Bain & Company in September 2021.
Greg Saint James
OPEXEngine
info@opexengine.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
OPEXEngine Platform 2023