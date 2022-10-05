Submit Release
Incentives bringing physicians to family practices

CANADA, October 5 - People in B.C. will benefit from better access to care with 54 new doctors having signed contracts as of Oct. 1, 2022, to provide full-service primary care in communities throughout the province.

In June 2022, the Ministry of Health offered new incentives to recent family medicine graduates through a new-to-practice family physician contract program. New family physicians who sign the contract will earn $295,457 for the first year, plus a $25,000 signing bonus, medical training debt forgiveness of up to $50,000 for the first year and up to $20,000 for years two to five. In addition, the doctor will receive a $75,000 payment that will be used as a contribution toward overhead costs for their host clinic.    

Along with the 54 contracts signed, more than 60 family physicians are in discussions about suitable clinic placements and the terms of the contract. Since June 2022, 140 new family physicians have expressed interest in the incentives.

The incentives are part of B.C.’s Health Human Resources Strategy to improve and increase access to health care for people. Other actions to help patients get continued access to primary care services include $118 million in stabilization funding to support family doctors in the province.

