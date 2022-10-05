Kenyatta, Hughes Secure $500,000 to Assist Roxborough High School with Security Enhancements 

PHILADELPHIA, October 5, 2022 – State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Phila., and state Sen. Vince Hughes, D-Montgomery/Phila., were able to help secure $500,000 in state funds to assist Roxborough High School with security enhancements.

This funding comes on the heels of the mass shooting last week following a junior varsity football scrimmage that took the life of one student and left four others injured.

The funding comes from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

“This past week has been agonizing for the victims and their families. It’s also been a gut punch for me and the entire Roxborough community.” Kenyatta said. “Our children should not go to school in fear of losing their life. It is my hope that this funding will help prevent another tragedy like this from happening again. I’m grateful for my caucus leadership and Representative Pam DeLissio for their support.”

“Nicolas Elizalde should still be alive today. The four other boys wounded should be worried about winning their next football game, but instead are traumatized as they recover from being shot,” said Hughes. “As a community, we need to put the guns down, and we need to make sure our young people are safe. That’s why it was so important to partner with Representative Kenyatta right away to get Roxborough High School $500,000 to increase its security efforts. We cannot let this happen again and I am committed to doing all I can to see that the school and students are supported following this heartbreaking situation.”

Kenyatta will host a check presentation with legislative leaders, Roxborough High School and Philadelphia School District officials at 11:30 am Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Roxborough High School.

###