Supply Chain Blues
Getting his start from legends like B.B. King, James Cotton, Robert Cray and others.
According to Young, "I enjoyed taking some of my favorite classic numbers, like Same Old Blues by Don Nicks, Torn Down by Sonny Thompson, and Forty-Four by Chester Burnett, and giving them a fresh current sound." The eleven track album was recorded and produced at Mojo Studios in the picturesque White Mountains of New Hampshire. From the hard driving guitar of Ventilator by the Stones, to the soft soulful tones of The Thrill Is Gone made famous by BB King, the album is a powerful Blues journey.
— Brooks Young
Young’s masterful guitar work and unique voice signature are a nod to his influences including Freddie King, Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, and Otis Rush. Early on in Young’s career, BB King took notice of him and became his mentor having Young open for him on numerous occasions. “When I met BB King the first time, it was the day the Twin Towers fell. We sat in stunned silence together watching the event unfold on a TV in the back of his tour bus. I feel a special bond with BB that will last me for the rest of my life. I included The Thrill Is Gone on my new album in honor of his memory.”
Young chose to name his new album “Supply Chain Blues” after a song on the album he co-wrote based upon experiencing post pandemic frustration while attempting to buy a new Gibson semi-hollow body guitar. Young has been unable to get his hands on one. Fortunately there weren’t any supply chain issues when it came time to go in the studio and start recording what Young feels is his best album yet. He did have to take a few days off to fly to Chicago and St. Louis to open for George Thorogood and Sammy Hagar, but enjoyed taking a break from laying tracks to visit with old friends on the road and connect with his ever growing fan base.
