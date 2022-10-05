PherDal Fertility Science Chooses Packaging Compliance Labs With Goal of Obtaining FDA Clearance

PherDal chooses Packaging Compliance Labs with goal of FDA clearance of first assisted reproduction catheter offered over the counter.

PherDal hopes to provide the first-ever FDA-cleared assisted reproduction kit that will be available over the counter in the United States.

PCL’s FDA clearance insight, testing capabilities, and collaboration will help [PherDal Fertility Science] disrupt the market in 2023” — Dr. Jennifer Hintzsche, Ph.D.

DIXON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PherDal Fertility Science, a medical device manufacturer of assisted reproduction kits, announced a new partnership with industry leader Packaging Compliance Labs (PCL). Thanks to a successful crowdfunding equity raise, PherDal was able to secure PCL as the contract packager for the first-of-its-kind assisted reproduction kit.

PherDal’s crowdfunding equity raise reached over $350K from 162 investors in just a few weeks. Bringing a never before seen medical device to market is not an easy task. That’s why the CEO and Founder of PherDal, Dr. Jennifer Hintzsche, sought out an industry leader in medical device assembly, packaging and sterilization. Packaging Compliance Labs is a full-service, ISO 17025-accredited global packaging engineering and testing firm and ISO-13485 contract packaging facility that will help PherDal engineer, validate, sterilize, assemble, and package PherDal’s kit.

“We are excited to partner with PCL. Their packaging engineering, validation, contract packaging expertise, and genuine excitement for our mission was clear early on. Combined with our cutting-edge science, we can trust the experts at PCL to ensure our sterile kits are packaged and delivered safely to our customers, “ said Dr. Hintzsche. “PCL’s FDA clearance insight, testing capabilities, and collaboration will help us disrupt the market in 2023. ”

PherDal’s crowdfunding equity will be opened for a limited time at http://www.startengine.com/PherDal where anyone can invest in their goal to offer the only sterile and safe assisted reproduction kit over the counter. Learn more about the full suite of Packaging Compliance Labs Services at https://pkgcompliance.com/.

How PherDal was Born: Invest now at startengine.com/pherdal