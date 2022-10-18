Prepare for a Recession with Emergency Food Supply

Submit Release
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spooky season is here, and families are already stocking up with Halloween decorations and costumes, but are they prepared for the real-life monsters? With long-term food storage, prepare for natural disasters, financial emergencies, power grid failures, food and supply shortages, and inflation. ReadyWise, the leader in Emergency Food Supplies, is here to help prepare your households with their Fall Savings. The time to prepare is now as US economists warn of an upcoming recession threatening the fragile economy.

“There's a 100% chance the US economy will tip into a recession within 12 months, a statistical analysis by Bloomberg Economics has found,” reported Business Insider. “It's almost a sure thing that a sustained and severe slowdown will hit the US by October 2023, the [Bloomberg] report Monday said.”

ReadyWise offers a buy one, get one FREE 1080 Serving Package of Long-Term Food Storage, which includes breakfast and Entrée buckets with over 17 meal varieties. This bundle is enough for a family of four for 51 days or one person for 207 days at 2200 calories per day. They are also discounting their customer-favorite bundle, the Wise Choice Bundle. This bundle includes a little bit of everything from breakfast, lunch, dinner, meat, fruit, vegetables, egg, and even milk. The Wise Choice bundle ensures you get all your essentials in case of an emergency and is nutritious, filling, and protein-packed.

ReadyWise is innovative in providing dependable and affordable ready-made freeze-dry and dehydrated food for emergency preparedness and outdoor use with up to 25-year shelf life. Their meals are easy to prepare by just adding water with high quality and great taste. They also offer products for those with dietary restrictions like gluten-free, organic, vegan, and vegetarian. ReadyWise also offers emergency supplies like bug-out bags that are perfect for evacuations or water storage and filtration systems.

Prepare your family before disaster strikes by making a family emergency plan and checklist. Go to www.ReadyWise.com to see all the emergency products they have to offer. Reach out to ReadyWise’s friendly product specialists at 800-820-1329 with any specific product questions.

