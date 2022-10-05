Lunch, Learn, and LiveStream: Education to Action: Policy & Advocacy for Suicide Prevention
Program to Focus on Advocacy to Reduce Access to Lethal Means
Policy and advocacy is a valuable but often underutilized tool for suicide prevention and reducing access to lethal means.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new public policy toolkit developed by the American Association of Suicidology (AAS) and the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions will be discussed in a livestreamed lunch and learn event on Thursday, October 6, from 1 to 2:30 pm EDT. The Center is based at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
— Anthony Wood, AAS’s Interim Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer
Suicide is a serious public health concern that has devastating effects on individuals, families, and communities. AAS and the Center for Gun Violence Solutions developed the toolkit, Education to Action: Policy & Advocacy for Suicide Prevention, to address the significant role firearms play in suicides. Firearms account for more than half of all suicide deaths in the United states, or 64 deaths a day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Approximately 90 percent of suicide attempts involving a firearm result in death, according to Trends in the Incidence of Lethality of Suicidal Acts in the United States.
“Policy and advocacy is a valuable but often underutilized tool for suicide prevention and reducing access to lethal means,” explains Anthony Wood, AAS’s Interim Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer. “This livestream will provide an overview of evidence-informed firearm policies for suicide prevention. Our panelists will share their unique perspectives and expertise from their experiences advocating for policy change for suicide prevention”
The free livestream is open to all but of particular interest to those who are looking to learn best practices for advocating for policy change. The report the livestream is based on covers topics ranging from policies to best practices for advocacy and engagement, perfecting your elevator speech, connecting with elected officials and methods of amplifying your message.
Livestream links:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/868763734039891
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jl3nQAMyiag
Please reach out to press@suicidology.org for assistance connecting with experts.
About American Association of Suicidology
The American Association of Suicidology is the world’s largest membership-based suicide prevention organization. Founded in 1968 by Edwin S. Shneidman, PhD, AAS promotes the research of suicide and its prevention, public awareness programs, public education and training for professionals and volunteers. The membership of AAS includes mental health and public health professionals, researchers, suicide prevention and crisis intervention centers, school districts, crisis center professionals, survivors of suicide loss, attempt survivors, and a variety of laypersons who have in interest in suicide prevention. You can learn more about AAS at www.suicidology.org.
Responsible reporting on suicide, including stories of hope and resilience, can prevent more suicides. Please visit the Media as Partners in Suicide Prevention: Suicide Reporting Recommendations for more details. For additional information, please visit SuicideReportingToolkit.com and Stanford University’s Media and Mental Health Initiative. For crisis services anywhere in the world, please visit FindAHelpline.org.
