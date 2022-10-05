Allsup Recognizes Case Managers in Honor of National Case Management Week, Oct. 9 – 15, 2022

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation's premier disability representation company®, is pleased to support National Case Management Week in saluting case managers for their significant contributions to quality healthcare for patients, healthcare providers and payers. Case managers are well represented in professional associations that include American Case Management Association and Case Management Society of America.

"Allsup wholeheartedly recognizes and salutes the work case managers do every day to provide guidance to both patients and plan members who are experiencing major issues with their health or disabilities," said Karen Hercules-Doerr, Director of Strategic Partnerships and former case manager.

"Case managers, regardless of inpatient or ambulatory settings, deliver a critical service within the nation's healthcare system, including care coordination, patient education, disease management and access to expert resources to support patients and their families or caregivers. This is especially true when guiding a patient through life-changing events like a catastrophic injury or progressive chronic disease," Hercules-Doerr added.

National Case Management Week will be held Oct. 9 – 15, 2022, and celebrated with events and commemorations in association chapters throughout the country.

"As an organization that works with tens of thousands of Americans with disabilities each year, Allsup sees the value case managers provide to individuals across the healthcare continuum. When they are faced with debilitating illnesses or conditions, patients and families often turn to case managers for guidance on resources that extend beyond the hospital or doctor's office, including information on disability income benefits, health insurance and community-based support," Hercules-Doerr said.

For more than 38 years, Allsup has helped 375,000 individuals with disabilities receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits, including monthly income, access to Medicare coverage and return to work services.

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

