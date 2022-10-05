Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,088 in the last 365 days.

The Art of Marketing: The Future is WOW Conference Features Big Brands Predicting Winning Next-Generation Marketing Strategies for 2023

American Marketing Association San Diego annual conference on October 21 to feature speakers from leading brands such as Disney, Snap Labs (Snapchat), Target, Intuit, HP, Rubio's, Mint Mobile, Qualcomm, Visit California, UBS plus many other expert speakers in four content-rich educational tracks on marketing strategy, branding, technology, DEI and more

American Marketing Association (AMA) San Diego Chapter presents The Art of Marketing: The Future is WOW Conference. Set for Friday, October 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT at the new Knauss Center of Business Education building and the Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice building at University of San Diego, the conference will feature marketing expert speakers from major brands discussing the future of marketing.

The Art of Marketing: The Future is WOW conference will feature keynotes and speakers, panels and roundtables designed to empower, educate, and propel attendees into the future of marketing. An audience of 300+ are anticipated to attend the in-person event on the USD campus. The conference will also be livestreamed to accommodate virtual attendees from across the country.

Early registrations are encouraged as spots are limited. Reserve tickets here. Tickets also include entry to the opening conference reception the night before at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.

The Art of Marketing: The Future is WOW conference keynote speakers include:

  • Jim Real, VP Global Creative, Walt Disney Parks
  • Katie Babineau, Global Head of Marketing, Snap Lab at Snap Inc. (Snapchat)
  • Andrea Hogan, Senior Director and Head of Marketing and Channel Sales, North America, Qualcomm

Attendees have choice of conference sessions from four accelerated marketing education tracks:

  • The Future is Now
  • Amplifying DEI (Diversity, equity, and inclusion)
  • Like, Tweet, Snap, Tik … What's Next?
  • The Future is WOW

The Art of Marketing: The Future of WOW Conference major sponsors include:

Supporting sponsors include:

Learn more about conference sponsorship opportunities, hosting an agency lounge or underwriting related receptions and breaks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005719/en/

You just read:

The Art of Marketing: The Future is WOW Conference Features Big Brands Predicting Winning Next-Generation Marketing Strategies for 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.