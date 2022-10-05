Submit Release
Decisions Achieves PCI DSS and SOC2 Type 1 Compliant Recertification

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Decisions announced it had achieved recertification of Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) as a Licensed Application. In addition, Decisions was recertified in SOC 2 Type 1 and attained HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliance standards. 

PCI DSS is a security standard established by the PCI Security Council to ensure cardholder data is protected by all companies that process, store, or transmit credit card information.

While PCI DSS applies to businesses that process payment card data, SOC 2 specifies how personal customer information and data of any kind should be managed to remain secure. These credentials reinforce Decisions' commitment to protecting their customers and prioritizing security.

"Achieving recertification in PCI DSS and SOC 2 with HIPAA standards demonstrates the investments we've made in data protection and assures our customers and partners that sensitive data is being protected," said Heath Oderman, Co-founder and CTO for Decisions. "Data exposure is extremely harmful to businesses and these achievements underline our continuing dedication to privacy and security."

To accomplish these milestones, a dedicated IT team collaborated with auditors over several months. Their collective work has set the foundation for achieving further data security certifications.

About Decisions
With the Decisions no-code automation platform you can fix the customer experience, modernize legacy systems, ensure regulatory compliance, and automate anything in your business. We help people who know what to do, get it done, and change their world.

