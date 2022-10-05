Profile Plan Embraces Inclusivity with Customizable Meal Plans

Coaching+ designs nutritionally balanced meal plans without meal replacements

In response to a growing need for inclusive meal plans, Profile Plan has launched its new Coaching+ program as an option for people looking for solutions beyond meal replacements. The program focuses on everyday food items you can buy at the grocery store, allowing clients to include cultural or personal food preferences in a proven weight loss and nutrition program.

"Dietary restrictions or preferences can make it hard for people to use a weight loss program that requires meal replacements," says Alyssa Burnison, MS, RD, LN, director of program and nutrition at Profile. "Our goal is to reduce barriers to weight loss by providing another option that honors our clients' lifestyle choices, religious requirements, or certain health conditions."

With Profile's new Coaching+ Plan, members work directly with a coach to build a step-by-step nutrition plan that's personalized to their lifestyle and taste preferences. In addition to nutrition and menu planning, the weekly Coaching+ sessions also include discussions around activities that are well-suited to the client's lifestyle, education to support their journey, and a celebration of non-scale victories. Profile's research shows that people working with a coach lose up to three times more weight than people who are working on their own.

A sample menu may include:

Breakfast: Spinach omelet with feta, tomatoes and an english muffin

Spinach omelet with feta, tomatoes and an english muffin Morning Snack: Greek yogurt and fresh berries

Greek yogurt and fresh berries Lunch: Taco salad with brown rice, mixed greens, grilled vegetables, and avocado

Taco salad with brown rice, mixed greens, grilled vegetables, and avocado Afternoon Snack: Hard boiled egg, berries and cheese

Hard boiled egg, berries and cheese Dinner: Lemon baked salmon with quinoa and cooked asparagus

Lemon baked salmon with quinoa and cooked asparagus Dessert: Mini key lime cheesecake

"We are constantly working to provide options for increasingly diverse needs and interests," adds Burnison. "Giving people more control over their diet helps them build healthy habits and achieve their health goals."

About Profile Plan

Profile Plan is a weight loss program developed in 2011 by top medical experts and nutritionists with the goal of creating a simple and sustainable way to lose weight. The first Profile Plan store opened in 2012. Since then, Profile has helped more than 195,000 members successfully lose 3+ million pounds. Services are available in-person at any Profile location or virtually to all individuals who live in the United States. For more information, visit profileplan.com.

