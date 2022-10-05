UT Permian Basin celebrates record enrollment growth
The University is welcoming both the largest freshman class and the highest number of transfer students ever to campus.
It’s so rewarding to welcome both the largest freshman class and the highest number of transfer students ever to the University”ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Texas Permian Basin is thrilled to share enrollment numbers for fall 2022. This year we welcome our largest freshman class ever of 615 students, which is up 10% from our previous high in fall 2020. Overall enrollment is also up 3.8% at 5,713.
— UT Permian Basin President, Sandra Wooley
“It’s so rewarding to welcome both the largest freshman class and the highest number of transfer students ever to the University,” said UT Permian Basin President, Dr. Sandra Woodley. “The growth we are seeing at UTPB is the result of so many dedicated staff and faculty members who wake up every day focused on making UTPB the absolute best option for students. UT Permian Basin is the place to be. We are growing, transforming our campus, and continuing to serve our region. The best part is, it’s now more affordable than ever to earn a degree from UT Permian Basin, a world-renowned UT System institution.”
The University believes that costs should never be a barrier to earning a college degree. As proof of that commitment, we are happy to announce that nearly half of our undergraduate students are receiving Falcon Free. This program covers tuition and mandatory fess for four years for families with an AGI of $100k or less a year. In all, the University distributed $20.4 million including $12.6 million in grants and scholarships.
Here's a closer look at our overall enrollment success:
Overall enrollment up 3.8%
Student credit hours up 7.5%
Undergraduates up 7%
Graduate students up 3.2%
First time in college up 43%
Transfer students up 36%
“You don’t have to leave home to get an excellent education at an affordable price. Come see why more people are choosing UTPB for the value and top-notch programs available right here in the Permian Basin. We’d love to show you what a degree can do for your career,” said Dr. Becky Spurlock, Senior VP of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.
Prospective students and their families are invited to come see with UT Permian Basin has to offer. The University is hosting a Falcon Day on Saturday, October 8. During Falcon Day, attendees will see a glimpse of college life, hear from current students about their college experience, and gain important information. We’ll cover everything from financial aid, residential living, student activities, and more. Plus, college and academic department representatives will be available to answer your questions. Be sure to register to let us know you’re coming! The event is FREE!
UT Permian Basin remains laser-focused on serving this region and providing relevant academic programs that support workforce needs. To learn more and apply today, visit utpb.edu/apply.
