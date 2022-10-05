Submit Release
Utility Power Restored at Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home

October 5, 2022

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Officials at the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home report that Florida Power & Light has fully restored their utilities as of 11:11 a.m. today. The skilled-nursing facility was on full generator power for seven days following landfall of Hurricane Ian last week.

