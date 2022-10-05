Submit Release
Dr. Becky Spurlock Named VP of Student Development and Leadership

Dr. Becky Spurlock

Dr. Spurlock comes to UT Permian Basin from The University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee

ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Texas Permian Basin has named Dr. Becky Spurlock as its new vice president for student development and leadership.

Dr. Spurlock comes to UT Permian Basin from The University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee where she has been associate vice president and senior associate dean of student life since 2014. Prior to her time at the University of the South, Dr. Spurlock served as the associate dean of students at Belmont University. She came to Belmont after working at Trinity University in San Antonio for eight years, first as the director of career services and later as the director of campus & community involvement. As a first-generation college student, she believes in the transformational power of higher education.

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining The University of Texas Permian Basin as the VP for student development and leadership,” Dr. Spurlock said. “The intersection of leadership development, career development, and the student experience makes this role particularly appealing and exciting.The opportunity to lead the John Ben Shepperd Public Leadership Institute is both a rich and unique opportunity to contribute to the University’s vision and mission, as well as make a difference across the state of Texas.”

Dr. Spurlock has more than 20 years of experience in student affairs, with duties that have included residence life, academic advising, career services, Greek life, student activities and student unions, the first-year experience, conduct, and Title IX.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Spurlock join our team,” UT Permian Basin President Sandra Woodley said. “She brings a unique perspective and many years of invaluable experience to the University which we believe will create an outstanding student experience on our campus. We also believe her extensive leadership experience will further the impact of the JBS Public Leadership Institute.”

Dr. Spurlock has a PhD in Higher Education Administration from Texas A&M University along with two degrees from Texas State University, a BS in Recreational Administration and an MEd in Counseling and Guidance. In 2017, Dr. Spurlock completed the Management and Leadership Education Program Certificate from the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.

