Public Notice of a Meeting of the Community Services Block Grant Advisory Council and Public Hearing Pursuant to Part WW of Chapter 56 of the Laws of 2022 Thursday October 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

Members of the Community Services Block Grant Advisory Council will meet on October 20, 2022, at 10:00am at the following locations via videoconferencing:

  1. Albany – One Commerce Plaza, 99 Washington Ave, 5th Floor Room 505, Albany, NY 12231
  2. Buffalo – Ellicott Management Offices, 295 Main Street, 7th Floor, Buffalo, NY 14203
  3. New York City – 123 Williams Street, 20th Floor, New York, NY 10038

The public has a right to attend the meeting at any of the locations or can attend remotely at the link provided below.

Tentative agenda items include the election of officers and the adoption of a resolution and procedures to authorizing the use of videoconferencing and attendance by members from remote locations.

A public hearing pursuant to Chapter 56 of the Laws of 2022 will be conducted at the public meeting regarding the proposed resolution authorizing the use of videoconferencing and written procedures governing member and public attendance.  The public has the right to attend the public hearing to submit comments or may submit comments prior to the public hearing.

The proposed resolution, written procedures, and other materials to be discussed may be found at: https://dos.ny.gov/community-services-block-grant-advisory-council

Prior to the meeting comments on the proposed resolution and written procedures may be submitted to:

          Manuel Rosa

          Director of the Division of Community Services

          [email protected]

          One Commerce Plaza

          99 Washington Ave.

          Albany, NY 12231

 

