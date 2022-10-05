Sprkl NFT Studios Partners with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. for NFT Fundraising Launch
NFTs will revolutionize philanthropy, fundraising and outreach by opening new channels to donors and the digital worldMICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprkl NFT Studios is focused on revolutionizing philanthropy, fundraising, and outreach in the metaverse, and is excited to announce its partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (NBCF) in an NFT Fundraising campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness.
Sprkl NFT Studios works with non-profits and mission-driven individuals and companies to leverage NFT platform technologies to join the metaverse. The release of a bespoke NFT just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness month in October is an important opportunity for the donor community - as well as art collectors and Cryptocurrency enthusiasts - to unite to support a worthy cause.
“Sprkl NFT Studios is dedicated to working with those who want to make a difference in the world,” explains co-founder and CEO Carmen Toal. “NFT technologies are still fairly new and it will be some time before we understand the full scope of what it is they have to offer. As the physical and digital worlds continue to converge, so will the demand for new ways to participate. Web3 technologies will revolutionize how we interact in the digital world. Our studio is proudly focusing on philanthropy and fundraising in the metaverse.”
Candice Hensley, NBCF Senior Manager of Strategic Partnerships, states, “We are excited to have the support of Sprkl NFT Studios through the sale of NFTs starting in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This innovative approach to fundraising will allow NBCF to help provide hope to women and families throughout the country.”
So why not add a little art (and sparkle ) to your wallet while supporting a great cause? Join us on October 13 to support National Breast Cancer Foundation. For more information on the Sprkl and NBCF collection, visit https://www.sprklnftstudios.com/nbcf.
About Sprkl NFT Studios
Sprkl NFT Studios was founded by Carmen Toal. Carmen was born in South Africa. Her family’s struggle against discrimination and inequality has informed her sense of empathy and social justice. Toal, having had a number of health challenges as a young child, has first-hand knowledge of the good that non-profit organizations can do. Sprkl NFT Studios is a leading advocate for NFT technologies and believes that NFTs have the potential to revolutionize philanthropy, fundraising and outreach by opening new channels to donors and the digital world. Sprkl NFT Studios puts a little bit of sparkle into every NFT we create.
For more information, please visit https://www.sprklnftstudios.com.
About National Breast Cancer Foundation
Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star rating for 16 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/
