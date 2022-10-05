Paxton Access is Building New U.S. Headquarters in Greenville County, S.C.
Global security technology company investing $10 million into project
“It’s exciting to have Paxton Access choose to grow and expand U.S. operations in Greenville, as it proves that we have provided the pro-business environment and talent for them to flourish.":”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paxton Access, a global manufacturer of security technology, today confirmed plans to grow its South Carolina footprint by building its new U.S. headquarters in Greenville County, South Carolina. The company is investing at least $10 million into the project. Job additions are planned but were undisclosed.
— Willis Meadows, GADC Board of Directors
“Paxton’s new U.S. head office is being built to world-class standards. It reflects the scale of our ambition and belief in Greenville as a fantastic hub to attract talent and will service the needs of the North American market,” said Paxton Access CEO Adam Stroud. “We anticipate a rapid expansion of our technology manufacturing capability and delivery of associated services, generating jobs in the local community.”
Based in the United Kingdom, Paxton Access provides advanced security solutions through a portfolio of high-quality products. The company offers a variety of services including IP, wireless and battery-powered access control and video solutions to provide reliable security for customers in more than 60 countries around the world.
“The success of global companies like Paxton Access in our state shows the world that South Carolina is a place where companies can locate and grow. Congratulations to Paxton Access on their expansion in Greenville County,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.
With over 30 years of experience, Paxton designs and manufactures market-leading security solutions for various types of buildings. Around 30,000 buildings each year are secured globally with Paxton products.
“South Carolina’s tech industry is booming, and we are proud that companies like Paxton Access are on that roster,” added Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “We welcome these new tech jobs in the Greenville community and know this company will accomplish great things in our state.”
Relocating within Greenville County to 28 Global Drive in the Global Trade Park, Paxton Access’ new facility will serve as the company’s U.S. headquarters and accommodate the company’s growth trajectory.
“It’s always exciting to see an international organization choose to grow and now expand U.S. operations in Greenville County, as it proves that we have provided the pro-business environment, top talent and essential ingredients for them to flourish. We salute Paxton Security for this decision to expand operations here and wish them continued success,” stated Greenville County Council Chair and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows.
Paxton utilizes the latest technology to provide powerful, yet easy to install and use security solutions. Its products are designed for a wide variety of sectors including education, healthcare, retail, leisure, commercial, and public sector, among other.
“We are pleased to welcome Paxton Access to the city of Greenville and congratulate them on this announcement,” added City of Greenville Mayor Knox White. “As a company that is dedicated to ‘security made simple,’ Paxton Access will perfectly complement the innovative spirit that Greenville prides itself on. We are looking forward to celebrating the continued success of their growth in our community.”
The new facility is expected to be operational in 2024. Those interested in learning more about the company can find more information here.
The Greenville Area Development Corporation is a non-profit organization established by Greenville County Council to promote and enhance the economic growth and development of Greenville County. Since its founding in 2001, GADC efforts have resulted in creation of over 32,000 new jobs, more than $6.1 billion in capital investment, and a cumulative economic impact of over $55 billion in Greenville County, SC -- including an economic impact of more than $6 billion annually. To learn more, please visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
Sam Patrick
Patrick Marketing
+1 864-787-0820
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn