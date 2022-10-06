Roco Rescue Announces its 2023 Open Enrollment Course Schedule for Professional Rescue Training
EINPresswire.com/ -- Roco Rescue, the Louisiana-based company that covers every dimension of rescue: training, standby rescue services, and equipment has released its 2023 Open Enrollment Course Schedule. Celebrating its 40th year in business, more than 68,000 firefighters, industrial responders, Pararescuemen, other military members, EMS operators, and law enforcement officers have passed through Roco Rescue’s world-renowned training. Graduates of Roco courses have gone on to save lives as part of municipal and industrial rescue teams, FEMA teams, and members of other special operation units within the US military.
Roco training is all about keeping it safe and simple — using proven techniques designed for confined spaces and working at height. What’s more, its courses are known for maximum hands-on experience. Roco believes that’s the way their students learn best — seeing a technique, understanding the principle, and practice, practice, practice.
From foundational rescue skills to complex confined space scenarios, your team will benefit from the wide variety of course offerings from Roco. And, if you don’t see what you were looking for, they can customize a program just for your needs or site-specific requirements.
For technical rope rescue, one of the first steps is to decide if you want to pursue Rescue Technician certification based on NFPA 1006 skills requirements, which includes rigorous skills testing and a written certification exam. Or, if you want to focus on developing a capable and efficient rescue team without certification, Roco offers that option as well.
The Roco Training Center (RTC), located in Baton Rouge, LA, was designed specifically for rescue work in industrial confined spaces. A 5-story maze of changeable confined spaces keeps the facility a challenge for the most advanced rescue teams. The RTC also offers students the opportunity to practice rescue in each of the six (6) Confined Space Types based on OSHA criteria. This, along with a controlled and safe environment, makes it an excellent choice for confined space and elevated rescue training and practice.
Roco Rescue Open Enrollment Schedule for 2023 includes the following training courses:
• Urban/Industrial Rescue Essentials™
• Urban/Industrial Rescue Team Operations™
• Compliance Rescue Refresher™
• Fast-Track™ Confined Space Rescue Technician
• Fast-Track™ Confined Space & Rope Technician
• Confined Space Rescue Technician
• Trench Rescue
For more information or to see the full course schedule visit www.RocoRescue.com/events.
Roco Rescue
Roco training is all about keeping it safe and simple — using proven techniques designed for confined spaces and working at height. What’s more, its courses are known for maximum hands-on experience. Roco believes that’s the way their students learn best — seeing a technique, understanding the principle, and practice, practice, practice.
From foundational rescue skills to complex confined space scenarios, your team will benefit from the wide variety of course offerings from Roco. And, if you don’t see what you were looking for, they can customize a program just for your needs or site-specific requirements.
For technical rope rescue, one of the first steps is to decide if you want to pursue Rescue Technician certification based on NFPA 1006 skills requirements, which includes rigorous skills testing and a written certification exam. Or, if you want to focus on developing a capable and efficient rescue team without certification, Roco offers that option as well.
The Roco Training Center (RTC), located in Baton Rouge, LA, was designed specifically for rescue work in industrial confined spaces. A 5-story maze of changeable confined spaces keeps the facility a challenge for the most advanced rescue teams. The RTC also offers students the opportunity to practice rescue in each of the six (6) Confined Space Types based on OSHA criteria. This, along with a controlled and safe environment, makes it an excellent choice for confined space and elevated rescue training and practice.
Roco Rescue Open Enrollment Schedule for 2023 includes the following training courses:
• Urban/Industrial Rescue Essentials™
• Urban/Industrial Rescue Team Operations™
• Compliance Rescue Refresher™
• Fast-Track™ Confined Space Rescue Technician
• Fast-Track™ Confined Space & Rope Technician
• Confined Space Rescue Technician
• Trench Rescue
For more information or to see the full course schedule visit www.RocoRescue.com/events.
Roco Rescue
+1 800-647-7626
email us here
Roco Rescue
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other