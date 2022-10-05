PaymentsFirst Announces 3 New Board Members
EINPresswire.com/ -- PaymentsFirst is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its board of directors, effective January 1, 2023. Each new board member will serve a three-year tenure and will be committed to supporting the development and growth of the mission of PaymentsFirst: To serve our members as a trusted partner supporting the secure use, advancement, and understanding of payment systems.
Pam Davis currently serves as the Senior Vice President, Branch Delivery and Operations for Delta Community Credit Union. Pam has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry within the areas of branch and call center operations, consumer, residential and commercial lending, as well as card and payment management. Kevin Herrington currently serves as the President, and CEO for Lineage Bank and brings more than 20 years of leadership in serving the needs of community banks. Olivia Maciel, AAP, APRP, is the Senior Product Manager for Payments Products within Treasury Management for Regions Bank. Olivia has more than 12 years in banking and brings extensive knowledge in ACH, Wire, RTP, ISO 20022, Emerging Payments, and FedNow solutions.
The PaymentsFirst Team welcomes Pam, Kevin, and Olivia to its board of directors to help bring a sharp focus during the upcoming year on our member services, education, resources, and conference events. For more information, go to http://www.paymentsfirst.org.
About PaymentsFirst: PaymentsFirst is a non-profit Payments Association for Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and South Carolina. PaymentsFirst originated with a merger in 2015 with the Tennessee Automated Clearing House Association (TACHA), Georgia Automated Clearing House Association (GACHA), Alabama Automated Clearing House Association (ALACHA), and South Carolina Clearing House Association (SOCACHA). PaymentsFirst provides support, education, risk, and compliance services to the financial and payments industry. We support the secure use, advancement, and understanding of payment systems for our members, transcending the customer experience in payments, ACH, Checks, Cards, Wires, RDC, Faster & Emerging Payments, and more!
Jennifer Stadler, CPP, CCE
