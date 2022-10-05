500 Experiences Launches Innovative Platform That Showcases Best Experiences for Los Angeles Locals (and Tourists)

500 Experiences has recently launched their online platform that is geared towards showcasing Los Angeles locals the best experiences.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 500 Experiences, an online platform for California locals, focuses on highlighting the best experiences such as hiking trails, railbiking, and jet ski adventures. However, this is no ordinary website, as it makes a concerted effort to stray away from cliché tourist scenarios such as the Hollywood boulevard and Santa Monica pier.

The idea is to provide a curated list for adventurous locals to find the most memorable experiences. 500Experiences creates their lists near large cities in California such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego. The platform offers an overview of each experience along with photos, an itinerary, what to pack, and TikToks.

In addition to the breakdown of the experience, users are able to create a profile and click “add to bucket list” of their favorite experiences. They can share photos, giving a realistic view of the excursion and tell other users they were inspired (vs a like button).

The founders of 500 Experiences, Yaroslav and Artemy, had this idea when they were looking for their next escapade and could not seem to find a central location online for anything outside of the typical touristy places.

“I wanted to bring back the meaning of ‘experiences’. Nowadays, the term is used so loosely. The true definition of an experience is something that happens to you that affects how you feel. That’s what we want to provide to our tribe - only the best of the best experiences life has to offer.”

500Experiences is thrilled for future plans of becoming the go-to market for the best bookings and the ability to be a part of an exclusive tribe that users will invite others to join. Create your profile or learn more by visiting www.500experiences.com.