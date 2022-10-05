TSS Photography Proudly Supports The Miracle League with Monetary Donation

TSS Photography, in conjunction with franchise owners, give back to the community in many ways. Hear how we support The Miracle League and their mission.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSS Photography is the Official Photography Partner of The Miracle League and has been supporting their efforts for years. We are excited to share our donation of nearly $4,000 for the first half of the year. This contribution is based on a portion of proceeds from sales of certain products sold and donations collected on behalf of The Miracle League cause. TSS Photography had 62 franchise locations participate in donations for this time period.“TSS Photography is extremely proud to support The Miracle League’s mission to provide an opportunity to participate in sports for children with disabilities,” said Alison Counts, Marketing Director for TSS. “We see the positive impact every day that sports have on the lives of children. Being part of a team is what youth sports is all about and this amazing organization expands that opportunity.”The Miracle League hosted their annual All-Star weekend in Murfreesboro, TN this September. The next All-Star Weekend will be held in Palm Beach the weekend of Nov 3-5, 2023. Players from all over will attend the huge 2 day event for a once in a lifetime experience of sun, fun, and baseball.The Miracle League was founded in Conyers, Georgia in 1998. Their mission is to provide opportunities for children with disabilities to play Miracle League baseball, regardless of the child’s ability. Currently there are over 240 Miracle League Organizations across the country including Puerto Rico, Canada and Australia; they serve over 200,000 children and young adults.