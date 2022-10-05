Submit Release
Qualified Census Tract Affordable Housing Program (Metropolitan Class) Application Now Open

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is accepting applications for the 2022 cycle of the Qualified Census Tract (QCT) Affordable Housing Program for the Metropolitan Class. Submission of Letters of Intent are due October 7, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. CST. Applicants must email Letters of Intent to the Program Manager beforecompleting an application.

The last day to submit applications is Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. CST.

The QCT Affordable Housing Program (Metropolitan Class) grant application will be open to public or private entities to prepare land parcels for affordable housing or conduct other eligible affordable housing interventions, including production, rehabilitation, and preservation of affordable rental housing and affordable homeownership units within QCTs located in a city of the metropolitan class.

Through this grant, the DED will reimburse eligible costs that are incurred according to the Program Manual. Grants may be awarded up to the amount allocated by the Legislature. DED reserves the right to partially fund any request.

Applications are submitted electronically through DED’s Grant Management System at any time after the application live date and on or before the application due date. The application can be found here.

Program requirements, application guidelines, frequently asked questions, and more information about the QCT Affordable Housing Program can be found on DED’s webpage at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/qct-affordable-housing-program/.

For additional information, contact QCT Affordable Housing Program (Metropolitan Class) Program Manager Ryan ZimmerMas at ryan.zimmermas@nebraska.gov or 531-207-5020.

