Start Early, Talk Often!

Nashville – In October, the Tennessee Department of Health will recognize Let’s Talk month, a nationwide awareness campaign that encourages caregivers and trusted adults to have caring, honest, and open communication with the young people in their lives.

“Caregivers, guardians, and parents are the biggest influences in the lives of their children,” said Dr. Tobi Amosun, Assistant Commissioner for TDH’s Division of Family Health and Wellness. “Adolescence is a time of growth and exploration, and a time when many teens may engage in risky behaviors. Starting age-appropriate conversations early with adolescents about serious issues will have lasting effects into adulthood.”

During Let’s Talk month, caregivers and other trusted adults are encouraged to talk to young people about topics such as development, health, and safety, and to share their perspectives and values on growing up to be caring and responsible adults.

Tennesseans looking for ideas and information on how to start the conversation with the adolescents in their lives have many resources available:

KidCentral TN is a collection of resources and articles related to health, development, education, and support. KidCentral TN provides a directory of statewide resources for children and their families.
Healthy Children is a database of resources from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Healthy Children offers caregivers articles and materials on health, safety, and development.
TN Voices provides statewide referrals, support, and advocacy resources for children and families.
Center for Parent and Teen Communication is an organization whose mission is to help parents and caregivers prepare the teens in their lives to thrive by encouraging communication and promoting positive development.

Tennesseans can share their Let’s Talk month conversations with the young people in their lives on social media using the hashtags #LetsTalk and #TalkingisPower.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

Connect with TDH on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @TNDeptofHealth!

 

