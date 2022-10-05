TWRA Announces Awarding of Aquatic Clean-Up Grants for 2023

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the award of grant dollars to assist with 2023 aquatic stream clean-up projects across the state.

The grants were awarded to various organizations for 17 projects across the state.

The program is designed to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, and conservation groups, with stream clean-up projects.

For more information on the program, contact Della Sawyers in the TWRA Environmental Services Division at (615) 781-6577 or by email at Della.Sawyers@tn.gov with any questions.

Information on the availability of 2023 grant dollars for riparian tree planting projects will be announced later in October.

TWRA AQUATIC HABITAT PROTECTION PROGRAM

TENNESEE AQUATIC STREAM CLEAN-UP GRANTS 2023

1. American Strokers Harpeth River; Cheatham and Davidson counties

2. City of East Ridge Spring Creek; Hamilton County

3. Colby’s Army Blue Spring Creek; Cheatham County

4. Harpeth Conservancy Harpeth River; Cheatham, Davidson, and

Dickson counties

5. Hopwood Christian Church Buffalo Creek; Grainger County

6. IJAMS Nature Center Tennessee River-tributaries and streams; Knox, Anderson, Blount, and Loudon counties

7. Keep Bristol Beautiful South Holston Lake; Sullivan County

8. Keep Cocke County Beautiful Pigeon River; Cocke County

9. Keep Maury County Beautiful Duck River; Maury County.

10. Cedar Crest Camp Barren Fork Creek; Hickman County

11. McMinnville Breakfast Rotary Barren Fork and Collins River;

Warren County

12. Norris Lake Project Clinch River, Powell River, Gap Creek, Straight Creek, Cedar Creek, and Cooll Branch Creek; Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger, and Union counties

13. Obed Watershed Community Association Little Obed River, Byrd’s Creek,

Daddy’s Creek, Cumberland County

14. Tennessee Bass Nation Tim’s Ford, Normandy, and

Conservation/Youth Fishing Percy Priest lakes; Coffee, Davidson, Franklin, Moore, Rutherford, and Wilson counties

15. Town of Nolensville Mill Creek; Williamson County

16. WaterWays Chickamauga Creek; Hamilton County

17. Whites Creek Watershed Alliance Whites Creek and Cumberland River; Davidson County

---TWRA---