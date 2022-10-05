Submit Release
TWRA Announces Awarding of Aquatic Clean-Up Grants for 2023

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the award of grant dollars to assist with 2023 aquatic stream clean-up projects across the state.

The grants were awarded to various organizations for 17 projects across the state.

The program is designed to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, and conservation groups, with stream clean-up projects.

For more information on the program, contact Della Sawyers in the TWRA Environmental Services Division at (615) 781-6577 or by email at Della.Sawyers@tn.gov with any questions.

Information on the availability of 2023 grant dollars for riparian tree planting projects will be announced later in October.

TWRA AQUATIC HABITAT PROTECTION PROGRAM
TENNESEE AQUATIC STREAM CLEAN-UP GRANTS 2023

1.      American Strokers                                  Harpeth River; Cheatham and Davidson                                                                                                                                                            counties

2.      City of East Ridge                                  Spring Creek; Hamilton County

3.      Colby’s Army                                            Blue Spring Creek; Cheatham County

4.      Harpeth Conservancy                             Harpeth River; Cheatham, Davidson, and
                                                                               Dickson counties

5.      Hopwood Christian Church                  Buffalo Creek; Grainger County

6.      IJAMS Nature Center                                Tennessee River-tributaries and streams; Knox, Anderson, Blount, and Loudon                                                                             counties

7.      Keep Bristol Beautiful                              South Holston Lake; Sullivan  County

8.      Keep Cocke County Beautiful                  Pigeon River; Cocke County

9.      Keep Maury County Beautiful                     Duck River; Maury County.

10.  Cedar Crest Camp                                        Barren Fork Creek; Hickman  County

11.  McMinnville Breakfast Rotary                    Barren Fork and Collins River;      

                                                                                    Warren County

12.  Norris Lake Project                                       Clinch River, Powell River, Gap Creek, Straight Creek, Cedar Creek, and Cooll                                                                                     Branch Creek;   Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger, and Union counties

13.  Obed Watershed Community Association   Little Obed River, Byrd’s Creek,

                                                                                        Daddy’s Creek, Cumberland County

14.  Tennessee Bass Nation                                     Tim’s Ford, Normandy, and

Conservation/Youth Fishing                                  Percy Priest lakes; Coffee,                                                                                                                                                                                           Davidson, Franklin, Moore,  Rutherford, and Wilson counties

15.  Town of Nolensville                                         Mill Creek; Williamson County

16.  WaterWays                                                        Chickamauga Creek; Hamilton County

17.  Whites Creek Watershed Alliance               Whites Creek and Cumberland  River; Davidson County                  

